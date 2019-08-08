Utah State adds third former Utah Ute this offseason

Instead of two Utes, it’s now three who have left the Beehive State’s Power Five program for its Group of Five school this offseason.
In mid-June, Utah State confirmed that a pair of transfers from Utah — wide receiver Siaosi Mariner and tight end Caleb Repp — had been added as graduate transfers. Nearly two months later, the Aggies confirmed that former Ute defensive end Nick Heninger has joined second-first-year head coach Gary Andersen‘s roster as well.
As was the case with his former-turned-current teammates, Heninger will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 as a graduate transfer. Additionally, the lineman will have another season of eligibility that he could use in 2020.
Heninger played in 23 games the past two seasons at Utah after beginning his collegiate career as a walk-on with the Utes in 2016. Prior to the start of this past season, Heninger was placed on scholarship.
Another Big 12 school has opened up the taps and said yes to expanded alcohol sales at football games this fall.
TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati took to Twitter this week to announce that the Horned Frogs would be selling beer in the general seating areas of Amon G. Carter stadium, beginning with the home opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on August 31.
As is typical with most schools across the country, such alcohol sales have been available in suite or club areas for several years but those in the cheaper seats have needed to find other means to procure adult beverages either in the parking lot during tailgating or by exiting and re-entering.
In further details released by TCU, the school did say they were ending such a re-entry policy and will no longer allow fans to leave and come back thanks to this change. Beer sales will take place throughout concession stands at Amon G. Carter Stadium and there will be a variety of mostly Miller Coors beers available.
Watching the Horned Frogs and throwing one back won’t be a cheap proposition however, as TCU says a single beer will cost a whopping $7.
While that might be a little rich for some people’s blood, it appears the trend of such sales has certainly taken hold in Big 12 country. The addition of the Horned Frogs means seven of the league’s 10 schools have opened up beer and/or wine to the general seating areas by the 2019 season, leaving just Baylor, Kansas State and Iowa State as the lone holdouts.
Really, should anyone ever have expected a different outcome?
After beginning the 2018 season as Clemson’s starting quarterback, Kelly Bryant lost the job in kind-of-a-slap-in-the-face fashion to true freshman phenom Trevor Lawrence and, four games into the campaign, decided to transfer from the Tigers. Both parties ultimately moved on, Bryant to Missouri and Clemson to the national championship.
At the SEC Media Days this summer, after the Tigers had doled out rings commemorating their latest title, Bryant was fine not receiving one — “If it was there, it would have been cool. But it was no big issue for me.” — even as some thought he should’ve. Wednesday, Dabo Swinney had a very succinct and to-the-point answer as to why his season-opening starter was not on the receiving end of any bling.
“He wasn’t on the team. You’ve gotta be on the team to get a ring,” the head coach told ESPN.com‘s Chris Low. “I love Kelly and appreciate what he did for us, but he decided to move on.
That’s it. End of story.
At least, it should be.
This is the moment all y’all have been waiting for, isn’t it? It’s OK. Go ahead and admit it.
When last we heard from Ron Zook at the collegiate level, he was being ousted as the head coach at Illinois in November of 2011 after seven seasons. Nearly eight years later, The Zookster is back at in the college game as Maryland confirmed Wednesday that the veteran assistant has been added to Mike Locksley‘s extended football staff.
Specifically, Zook will serve as a senior analyst who will work with the Terrapins’ special teams and defense. As it’s an off-field role, the 65-year-old Zook will not count against Locksley’s limit of 10 on-field coaches.
Zook and Locksley have an extensive history together, first when the latter served as the former’s running backs coach at Florida in 2003-04. Locksley then followed Zook to Illinois, where he spent three years as the Fighting Illini’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before taking the head job at New Mexico.
Zook posted as 23-14 record as the head coach at Florida from 2002-04 and 34-51 at Illinois from 2005-11. Since being canned by the Illini, he worked as a special teams coordinator/assistant for the Green Bay Packers and in a similar capacity with the Salt Lake franchise in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.
Thankfully, someone at the NCAA has bravely taken a stand against the scourge that is the misuse use of… confetti? Yep.
The Association, y’all!!!
From July of 2018 through June of this year, the university confirmed to the Associated Press and The State, among others, Clemson’s championship-winning football program self-reported eight violations of the NCAA’s War & Peace-like rulebook. All of the no-nos are considered minor in nature “and all issues about the penalties have been resolved,” the AP wrote.
The violations ranged from an unnamed individual, on three occasions, paying an unnamed Tigers football player above the standard rate of pay for work around their house to an unnamed football staffer reimbursing an unnamed student-athlete above the school’s allowable mileage rate to special seating during an intrasquad scrimmage for a recruit and a couple of his high school coaches.
The most egregious, though?
Oct. 17, 2018: Confetti was utilized by institutional staff during a photoshoot that took place during a prospective student-athlete’s official visit.
Hopefully, a lesson was learned by all involved, that you can’t just haphazardly toss around confetti like it was esentially shredded up pieces of paper that were going to be tossed away anyway.
Thank you, NCAA, for your never-ending vigilance. You should be proud of the work you have done and will continue to do.