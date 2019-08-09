2019 Memphis signee Austin Jones enters transfer database

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even this close to the start of a new season, the infamous portal rests for no FBS program.

Earlier this offseason, Austin Jones signed on as a member of Memphis’ 2019 recruiting class. Just six months later, the Memphis Commercial Appeal, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation, is reporting that the defensive back has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Entry into the portal allows other programs to contact Jones without receiving U-M’s permission. The defensive back could also reverse course and return to the Tigers, although such developments are few and far between.

Jones was a three-star signee in the most recent recruiting cycle. He was one of six defensive backs added by the Tigers in February.