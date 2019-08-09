Cocaine charge against Georgia Southern QB Shai Werts dropped

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Shai Werts does indeed know his caca.

Earlier this month, Werts was charged with possession of cocaine after he was stopped by police after being clocked going 80 mph in his Dodge Challenger. Two field tests showed a substance on the Georgia Southern quarterback’s windshield was cocaine; Werts very vociferously claimed that the substance was bird poop.

Thursday, it was confirmed by the player’s attorney that the coke charge was dropped after further tests on the collected samples from the scene showed that no controlled substance was present.

That development came a handful of days after Werts was permitted to return to practice upon passing a school-administered drug test. In a statement Friday morning, athletic director Tom Kleinlein confirmed that Werts would not be subject to any further sanctions.

Werts started every game for the Eagles this past season. He was named honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference after completing nearly 60 percent of his 116 passes for 987 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. His pass efficiency rating of 159.4 led all quarterbacks in the league.

Additionally, Werts’ 908 rushing yards were good for second on the Eagles, while his 15 rushing touchdowns led the team.