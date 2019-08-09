Duke announces projected starting WR Jake Bobo undergoes shoulder surgery, out indefinitely

Duke has officially become the latest FBS team to see a visit from the injury bug since camp started.
The football program announced Friday afternoon that Jake Bobo underwent surgery earlier in the day to repair a fractured right clavicle. The wide receiver suffered the injury during Thursday’s practice.
As for a return to the playing field, the team stated only that the sophomore will be sidelined indefinitely.
Bobo was a three-star member of the Blue Devils’ 2018 recruiting class. As a true freshman this past season, the Massachusetts native totaled 167 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions.
Throughout the offseason and on into summer camp, Bobo had been running with the first-team offense.
After leaving Wyoming earlier this offseason for what was described as personal reasons, Jevon Bigelow has headed home.
Earlier this month, speculation was making the rounds that Bigelow was set to make a move to Fresno State and play for the Bulldogs. This week, Bigelow’s name was added to the Mountain West school’s official online roster; Thursday, the running back hit the field with his new teammates and participated in practice for the first time as a Bulldog.
Because of NCAA transfer rules, Bigelow will be forced to sit out the 2019 season. He will then have three years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2020 season.
As a true freshman this past season, Bigelow rushed for 292 yards and two touchdowns on 69 carries. The yardage was good for fourth on the team.
The 6-2, 215-pound back played his high school football in Fresno and was a three-star 2018 signee.
Even this close to the start of a new season, the infamous portal rests for no FBS program.
Earlier this offseason, Austin Jones signed on as a member of Memphis’ 2019 recruiting class. Just six months later, the Memphis Commercial Appeal, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation, is reporting that the defensive back has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.
Entry into the portal allows other programs to contact Jones without receiving U-M’s permission. The defensive back could also reverse course and return to the Tigers, although such developments are few and far between.
Jones was a three-star signee in the most recent recruiting cycle. He was one of six defensive backs added by the Tigers in February.
Unfortunately for all involved, Brontae Harris‘ injury was worse than expected.
Monday, head coach Bill Clark acknowledged that Harris had sustained an injury to his left foot during practice the Thursday before, although the severity wasn’t yet known. Friday, the Blazers’ worst fears were confirmed as the football program announced that the cornerback underwent successful surgery, but will be sidelined for the entire 2019 season.
Harris actually signed with Alabama A&M to play basketball before transferring to UAB and sitting out the 2016 season. After starting four games in 2017, Harris started every game this past season.
After leading the Blazers in passes broken up with 11, he earned honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference honors.
For the second time this offseason, Notre Dame has lost a defensive back to transfer.
Cornerback Noah Boykin entered the NCAA transfer database in April, ending up at UMass three months later. Friday, multiple media outlets are reporting that Derrik Allen has decided to leave the Fighting Irish as well.
While Allen’s name isn’t yet listed in the portal, 247Sports.com wrote that “there is no optimism from anyone inside the Gug that he’ll remain in South Bend and the expectation is that he’ll be at a new school in the coming months.”
A four-star member of Notre Dame’s 2018 recruiting class, Allen was rated as the No. 9 safety in the country and the No. 14 player at any position in the state of Georgia. He didn’t see the field as a true freshman and took a redshirt.