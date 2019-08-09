Duke announces projected starting WR Jake Bobo undergoes shoulder surgery, out indefinitely

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Duke has officially become the latest FBS team to see a visit from the injury bug since camp started.

The football program announced Friday afternoon that Jake Bobo underwent surgery earlier in the day to repair a fractured right clavicle. The wide receiver suffered the injury during Thursday’s practice.

As for a return to the playing field, the team stated only that the sophomore will be sidelined indefinitely.

Bobo was a three-star member of the Blue Devils’ 2018 recruiting class. As a true freshman this past season, the Massachusetts native totaled 167 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions.

Throughout the offseason and on into summer camp, Bobo had been running with the first-team offense.