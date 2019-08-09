FIU the expected landing spot for dismissed Georgia WR Jeremiah Holloman

You can now make it four Power Five transfers Butch Davis has brought to Florida International this offseason.

According to SB Nation, and “[b]arring any unforeseen circumstances,” Jeremiah Holloman is expected to transfer to FIU and continue his collegiate playing career with the Panthers. At the moment, it’s not known with 100-percent certainty if the wide receiver will be eligible to play for the Conference USA school in 2019, although he’s expected to be sidelined for the upcoming season.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, I'm being told that Jeremiah Holloman will be transferring to FIU. The former four-star University of Georgia receiver had 24 catches for 418 yards and five TD's in five starts last season. #PawsUp #SEC #CUSA — Eric Henry (@EricCHenry_) August 8, 2019

In late June, amidst an investigation into allegations of an alleged assault involving a female in the spring of 2018, Georgia announced that Holloman had been dismissed from Kirby Smart‘s football program. Less than a week later, an UGA official confirmed that Holloman had placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.

“Jeremiah Holloman no longer represents the University of Georgia football program,” a statement from the head coach confirming the wide receiver’s dismissal began. “We expect every member of our team to uphold the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia and Georgia football. It is disappointing when this does not happen.”

The incident in question reportedly was after Georgia’s spring game in 2018, with the alleged victim claimed she was choked by Holloman during an argument. As the police report indicated, Holloman was restrained by his brother, but Holloman allegedly punched the alleged victim in the face. The alleged victim received stitches for her wounds but did not initially reveal the true cause of the injury. Holloman reportedly told police the unidentified female sent him threatening messages suggesting someone would get him.

This past season as a sophomore, Holloman was third on the Bulldogs in touchdown receptions (five), fourth in receiving yards (418) and fifth in receptions (24). His 17.4 yards per catch was also tops on the team.

In addition to Holloman, FIU has added transfers from Arkansas (linebacker Alexy Jean-Baptiste, running back Maleek Williams) and Iowa (defensive back Josh Turner). It was confirmed last week that Turner has been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver that will allow him to play in 2019. Like Holloman, both of the former Razorbacks will have to sit out the upcoming campaign before suiting up for the Panthers in 2020.