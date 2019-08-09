FIU the expected landing spot for dismissed Georgia WR Jeremiah Holloman

You can now make it four Power Five transfers Butch Davis has brought to Florida International this offseason.
According to SB Nation, and “[b]arring any unforeseen circumstances,” Jeremiah Holloman is expected to transfer to FIU and continue his collegiate playing career with the Panthers. At the moment, it’s not known with 100-percent certainty if the wide receiver will be eligible to play for the Conference USA school in 2019, although he’s expected to be sidelined for the upcoming season.
In late June, amidst an investigation into allegations of an alleged assault involving a female in the spring of 2018, Georgia announced that Holloman had been dismissed from Kirby Smart‘s football program. Less than a week later, an UGA official confirmed that Holloman had placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.
“Jeremiah Holloman no longer represents the University of Georgia football program,” a statement from the head coach confirming the wide receiver’s dismissal began. “We expect every member of our team to uphold the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia and Georgia football. It is disappointing when this does not happen.”
The incident in question reportedly was after Georgia’s spring game in 2018, with the alleged victim claimed she was choked by Holloman during an argument. As the police report indicated, Holloman was restrained by his brother, but Holloman allegedly punched the alleged victim in the face. The alleged victim received stitches for her wounds but did not initially reveal the true cause of the injury. Holloman reportedly told police the unidentified female sent him threatening messages suggesting someone would get him.
This past season as a sophomore, Holloman was third on the Bulldogs in touchdown receptions (five), fourth in receiving yards (418) and fifth in receptions (24). His 17.4 yards per catch was also tops on the team.
In addition to Holloman, FIU has added transfers from Arkansas (linebacker Alexy Jean-Baptiste, running back Maleek Williams) and Iowa (defensive back Josh Turner). It was confirmed last week that Turner has been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver that will allow him to play in 2019. Like Holloman, both of the former Razorbacks will have to sit out the upcoming campaign before suiting up for the Panthers in 2020.
After leaving Wyoming earlier this offseason for what was described as personal reasons, Jevon Bigelow has headed home.
Earlier this month, speculation was making the rounds that Bigelow was set to make a move to Fresno State and play for the Bulldogs. This week, Bigelow’s name was added to the Mountain West school’s official online roster; Thursday, the running back hit the field with his new teammates and participated in practice for the first time as a Bulldog.
Because of NCAA transfer rules, Bigelow will be forced to sit out the 2019 season. He will then have three years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2020 season.
As a true freshman this past season, Bigelow rushed for 292 yards and two touchdowns on 69 carries. The yardage was good for fourth on the team.
The 6-2, 215-pound back played his high school football in Fresno and was a three-star 2018 signee.
Even this close to the start of a new season, the infamous portal rests for no FBS program.
Earlier this offseason, Austin Jones signed on as a member of Memphis’ 2019 recruiting class. Just six months later, the Memphis Commercial Appeal, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation, is reporting that the defensive back has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.
Entry into the portal allows other programs to contact Jones without receiving U-M’s permission. The defensive back could also reverse course and return to the Tigers, although such developments are few and far between.
Jones was a three-star signee in the most recent recruiting cycle. He was one of six defensive backs added by the Tigers in February.
Unfortunately for all involved, Brontae Harris‘ injury was worse than expected.
Monday, head coach Bill Clark acknowledged that Harris had sustained an injury to his left foot during practice the Thursday before, although the severity wasn’t yet known. Friday, the Blazers’ worst fears were confirmed as the football program announced that the cornerback underwent successful surgery, but will be sidelined for the entire 2019 season.
Harris actually signed with Alabama A&M to play basketball before transferring to UAB and sitting out the 2016 season. After starting four games in 2017, Harris started every game this past season.
After leading the Blazers in passes broken up with 11, he earned honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference honors.
Duke has officially become the latest FBS team to see a visit from the injury bug since camp started.
The football program announced Friday afternoon that Jake Bobo underwent surgery earlier in the day to repair a fractured right clavicle. The wide receiver suffered the injury during Thursday’s practice.
As for a return to the playing field, the team stated only that the sophomore will be sidelined indefinitely.
Bobo was a three-star member of the Blue Devils’ 2018 recruiting class. As a true freshman this past season, the Massachusetts native totaled 167 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions.
Throughout the offseason and on into summer camp, Bobo had been running with the first-team offense.