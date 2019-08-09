Foot injury to sideline UAB’s Brontae Harris for all of 2019

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Unfortunately for all involved, Brontae Harris‘ injury was worse than expected.

Monday, head coach Bill Clark acknowledged that Harris had sustained an injury to his left foot during practice the Thursday before, although the severity wasn’t yet known. Friday, the Blazers’ worst fears were confirmed as the football program announced that the cornerback underwent successful surgery, but will be sidelined for the entire 2019 season.

Coach Clark and the UAB Medical Staff have confirmed that Brontae Harris successfully underwent foot surgery on Friday and will miss the 2019 season. Join us in wishing Brontae a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/zwTBRptPBd — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) August 9, 2019

Harris actually signed with Alabama A&M to play basketball before transferring to UAB and sitting out the 2016 season. After starting four games in 2017, Harris started every game this past season.

After leading the Blazers in passes broken up with 11, he earned honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference honors.