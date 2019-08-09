Georgia Tech unlikely to pursue Georgia transfer Brenton Cox

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

So much for that, I guess.

Depending on the report, Brenton Cox mutually parted ways with/was dismissed by Georgia this past weekend. A couple of days later, speculation surfaced that Georgia Tech was a potential, or perhaps even likely, landing spot for the true sophomore.

Now, though, it doesn’t appear that a move to Tech will be in the cards for Collins. From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Georgia linebacker Brenton Cox has former high school teammates and friends at Georgia Tech, but if he ends up transferring, it doesn’t appear that Tech is a likely destination for the former five-star prospect from Stockbridge High. It’s believed that Tech coach Geoff Collins and his staff will not pursue Cox…

As to where Collins, whose name is officially in the NCAA transfer database, will move remains uncertain at the moment. It’s also unclear if a return to UGA is even a possibility.

A five-star member of UGA’s 2018 recruiting class, Cox was rated as the No. 2 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 23 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive signee in the Bulldogs’ class that year, cornerback Tyson Campbell, was rated higher than Cox.

As a true freshman, Cox played in 13 games and was credited with 20 tackles.

In April of this year, Cox was arrested on marijuana possession charges, which were expected to lead to a one-game suspension according to mandated university policy.