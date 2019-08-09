Iowa transfer Josh Turner granted immediate eligibility at FIU

The NCAA has flipped its eligibility coin yet again, and this time it’s landed on benefitting both a player and his new football program.
Josh Turner announced in late November that he would “be transferring from the University of Iowa for other opportunities.” As it turned out, the other opportunity was at Florida International as the defensive back was one of three Power Five transfers added to the Conference USA school’s roster in mid-January.
At the time, it was thought that Turner would have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules; as it turns out, that won’t be the case as Turner’s appeal for an immediate-eligibility waiver has been approved by the NCAA.
Including this season, Turner will have three years of eligibility he can use with the Panthers.
“That was an enormous bonus,” Butch Davis said earlier this week of the waiver being granted. “He’s a great fit for us. He has speed and skills.”
Turner was a three-star member of Iowa’s 2017 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Turner appeared in all 12 regular-season games this past year.
Alternate headlines for this post include ‘SEC program has money, will spend it’ and ‘What Kirby Smart wants, he gets.’
Either way, you can add Georgia to the list of programs who are currently set to undertake a massive expansion of their facilities with a new football-only building on campus in the very near future.
The Athens Banner-Herald dug into the project, which will reportedly go before the school’s board for approval in September and include an estimated price tag of some $80 million.
“Any facility that’s under consideration, the wow factor plays a part in anything,” AD Greg McGarity told the paper. “That’s something that’s very important, but I think functionality and size and space probably trumps the wow factor because what you have to focus on is these young men or women in whatever facility—like our equestrian facility, that’s got a huge wow factor—spend so much time in these facilities that the first priority is functionality and the second priority is what’s the movement for players to get from point A to point B to point C.”
Should the project be approved — and let’s face it, the board is probably just going to rubber stamp things given how important such a building is in the SEC — construction is expected to start after the upcoming 2019 season and hopefully be finished at some point in 2021.
The overall move to add a dedicated space for football is probably not too surprising and certainly shouldn’t be an issue funds-wise given how much UGA has brought in since Smart was hired a few years ago. The building allows the Bulldogs to keep pace with their peers as much as anything, with new buildings going up at Clemson, South Carolina and others in the region the past few years.
It sure will be interesting to see what kind of fancy new bells and whistles the program does come up with to make the building unique. McGarity says it will be the best around though and having the benefit of seeing what others have done before putting up a new crown jewel sure seems like the plan down in Athens.
Finding a replacement for Gardner Minshew at quarterback is not the only issue Mike Leach is dealing with during camp at Washington State.
According to Pullman Radio, an arrest warrant was issued this week for Cougars offensive lineman Christian Haangana. He reportedly failed to appear at two court appearances related to a vandalism charge that he was first cited for in late April.
Haangana is accused of vandalizing vehicles parked at a College Hill apartment complex in Pullman during the early morning hours of April 27th. He was initially arrested for felony vandalism by Pullman Police.
The redshirt junior has appeared in 26 games the past two seasons, mostly on special teams. He also played left guard during two games in conference play as well.
Washington State opens the 2019 season at home on August 31 against New Mexico State.
Chip Kelly is never one to sugarcoat things and it doesn’t seem like the UCLA head coach is happy at all with conference rival Washington for blocking a potentially key transfer.
Per the Los Angeles Times, ex-Huskies quarterback Colson Yankoff was denied a waiver to play right away with the Bruins and the biggest culprit in not getting the approval came as a result of UW blocking the intra-conference move.
“It’s unfortunate for Colson… Our hands are tied as far as that situation,” Kelly said. “We don’t block anybody, that’s just our school and our [team] policy. So that’s a question for Washington, not us.”
Yankoff was a pretty highly touted recruit coming out of high school in Idaho, generally considered a four-star prospect who picked the Huskies over a number of programs like Oregon and Cal among others.
It seems he could see the writing on the wall on Montlake after spring practice however, with the race to be the new starter narrowed down to either former Georgia starter Jacob Eason or redshirt sophomore Jake Haener. Yankoff ended up transferring down South and was hoping to benefit from the Pac-12 eliminating a rule penalizing players for intra-conference transfers.
He still needed the NCAA to sign off for 2019 however, which didn’t happen because Washington apparently said no. Head coach Chris Petersen has generally been pretty vocal in coming out against players transferring so often and being eligible so it’s no surprise to hear this bit of news but it still stinks for the young quarterback, who will play as a redshirt freshman at UCLA in 2020.
It’s too bad that the two teams don’t meet on the field anytime soon, with the series between the cross-division foes taking the next two seasons off before resuming in 2021. Who knows, maybe the Bruins and Huskies will meet in the Pac-12 title game before then and we’ll get to hear Kelly and Petersen hash things out on and off the field.
Regardless, it doesn’t seem like the folks in Westwood are all too happy over the moves from up North.
Tennessee’s already iffy offensive line took yet another hit in what has proven to be a newsy week in Knoxville.
After reports surfaced earlier in the week, Vols offensive lineman Nathan Niehaus confirmed on Thursday he was leaving the team and medically retiring from football due to injuries.
Head coach Jeremy Pruitt first confirmed that Niehaus was leaving the program on Wednesday but didn’t get into specifics other than the fact that it was the players decision.
Needless to say, the departure is a blow to an offensive line unit that was in far from the best shape coming into the year. Niehaus started six games in 2018 at right guard and even saw some snaps at right tackle the past few weeks during camp. He was expected to contend for a starting gig again in 2019 but was being pushed by a number of highly-touted freshman at both spots.
Niehaus redshirted his first year in Knoxville and then didn’t play in 2017 because of injuries.
The Vols open their upcoming campaign against Georgia State on August 31 in Neyland Stadium.