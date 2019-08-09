Kelly Bryant on Dabo Swinney’s national title ring snub: It’s not really a story

There was quite a bit of a stir and a debate over whether or not it was right for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney to not award a national championship ring to former Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant. But as far as the former Clemson quarterback (and now a Missouri Tiger quarterback) is concerned, there is no reason to have much fuss over it.
“A ring is a ring,” Bryant said when speaking to reporters covering the Missouri Tigers, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic. “I’m in Missouri, and I don’t play any mind to that. Everybody else can make a story about it, which it’s not really a story.”
This statement is similar in tone to the one Bryant had at SEC media days, when he was asked about not receiving a championship ring from his previous school. Bryant said at the time it was no big deal for him. More recently, this became a topic again because Swinney defended the decision in an interview with ESPN, saying you had to be on the team at the time the championship was won in order to receive a ring.
Bryant started the season as Clemson’s starter for the eventual national champions, but he was replaced as the starter by freshman Trevor Lawrence. That moved ended up working out quite well for Clemson, as Lawrence led the Tigers to a national championship a year after Bryant failed to get Clemson past Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Bryant was quoted as saying the benching in favor of Lawrence felt like a slap in the face at the time, and Swinney said in a conference call he did not think Bryant’s decision to transfer was the best decision to make although he respected it. Bryant left the program at the end of September 2018 and declared his intention to move to Missouri as a graduate transfer in early December.
A number of Clemson players made their way to Missouri to cheer on their former teammate at Missouri’s spring game, so there is clearly some ties between Bryant and his former program.
The bottom line is if Bryant says not getting a championship ring is no big deal, then this story can now be put to rest.
TCU cornerback Noah Daniels reportedly is expecting to miss the entire 2019 season after undergoing surgery for an injury suffered in practice this week. Daniels shared the news on his Instagram account, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Daniels said he had surgery on Friday and that he expects to be gone for the entire 2019 season as a result. That is a blow to the TCU depth chart, which has already taken a few hits this offseason leading up to the start of the 2019 season. TCU actually had to cancel its spring game due to shallow depth amid injury concerns. So the hits just keep on coming for the Horned Frogs.
Daniels was likely to be a reserve player this season, although he did pick up some experience last season. Daniels played in all 13 games for TCU last season, in which he recorded 12 tackles. Daniels used his redshirt year in 2017 upon arriving at TCU.
Former Oregon quarterback Braxton Burmeister will have to wait one more year before he can take a snap in a college football game. The new Virginia Tech quarterback had his waiver for immediate eligibility in 2019 denied by the NCAA according to Hokies head coach Justin Fuente.
There is still a chance Burmeister may play this season, however. Fuente said Virginia Tech will file an appeal to give Burmeister one last chance to be able to play this fall, and thus compete for the Virginia Tech starting job with Ryan Willis. For a team concerned with quarterback depth and experience going into the 2019 season, the possibility of not having a former four-star prospect is a bit of an inconvenience in Blacksburg. After all, it is not as if Fuente went out of his way to recruit a former four-star recruit to his program with the intent on having to wait for another year to play him.
If the NCAA upholds the denial in the appeal process, Burmeister will be eligible to resume playing college football in 2020 as a redshirt junior. Burmeister has already burned a redshirt year of eligibility. Burmeister opted to transfer to another program following the decision of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert to return for his senior season in 2019. So, in the end, it may end up being Burmeister may still have to wait until 2020 to get his chance to be a starter.
One of Oklahoma’s full-time starters from the defense last season is already lost for the upcoming 2019 season. Tre Norwood, a junior defensive back, is out for the season due to an injury suffered in fall camp. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced the injury today.
The injury is reported to be to Norwood’s knee, which was reported a couple days ago. Riley just now confirmed the status. Various reports noted the injury was a knee injury.
The loss of a full-time starter from last year’s defense is certainly a blow to the depth chart, especially for a team that had some concerns about the defense a year ago and hoped to improve this fall. Norwood started all 14 games for the Sooners last season, including the Big 12 championship game and College Football Playoff semifinal against SEC champion Alabama. Norwood had just one interception last year, but it was a big one. Norwood’s lone interception came in the final minute of the Big 12 championship game to help seal a conference title against rival Texas, thus helping Oklahoma punch their second straight ticket to the College Football Playoff.
Oklahoma’s defensive secondary will still be able to rely on some returning starters this fall, but the loss of Norwood will open up a starting spot. Among those who may be ready to compete for the vacancy include Jeremiah Criddell, Chanse Sylvie, and Brendan Radley-Hiler.
After leaving Wyoming earlier this offseason for what was described as personal reasons, Jevon Bigelow has headed home.
Earlier this month, speculation was making the rounds that Bigelow was set to make a move to Fresno State and play for the Bulldogs. This week, Bigelow’s name was added to the Mountain West school’s official online roster; Thursday, the running back hit the field with his new teammates and participated in practice for the first time as a Bulldog.
Because of NCAA transfer rules, Bigelow will be forced to sit out the 2019 season. He will then have three years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2020 season.
As a true freshman this past season, Bigelow rushed for 292 yards and two touchdowns on 69 carries. The yardage was good for fourth on the team.
The 6-2, 215-pound back played his high school football in Fresno and was a three-star 2018 signee.