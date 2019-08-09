Missouri joins four other SEC schools in selling alcohol at football games this season

And then there were five.

Back in May, the SEC announced that it would give its member institutions “the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues” in general seating areas. Already, Arkansas (HERE), LSU (HERE), South Carolina (HERE) and Texas A&M (HERE) have embraced the shift in policy.

Friday, Missouri became the fifth as the university announced that they will “sell beer and wine within Memorial Stadium’s public areas during the 2019 football season in accordance with the Southeastern Conference’s newly adopted regulations.” Alcohol will be sold only at concession stands, with customers limited to two drinks per transaction.

There will also be an alcohol-free zone in the stadium.

“Since the SEC staff established its working group to study this issue in 2018, our staff has been working with campus leadership, including MU Chief of Police Doug Schwandt, and our Wellness Center team, to develop a detailed and thoughtful alcoholic beverage sales plan for Mizzou in the event that the SEC position on this issue were to change,” said Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk in a statement. “Based on the experiences of other institutions, we expect Mizzou football fans will appreciate this new option. We also expect alcoholic beverage sales at Memorial Stadium will help reduce the incidents associated with binge drinking that can occur on game day. We consider that a win-win for our fans.

“As part of this move, fans can also expect an increase in game-day messaging and education with regard to responsible consumption and sober driving, as part of our partnership with the campus Wellness Center.”

Not all conference members, though, have embraced the change. Yet.

Georgia was the first SEC school to announce that it would not be expanding alcohol sales, at least this fall. Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky (HERE) and South Carolina (HERE) have also joined UGA in not (yet) taking advantage of the SEC’s shift in policy, while Ole Miss is leaning in that general direction as well.

Last month, the Knoxville Beer Board approved a permit that would allow alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium, although Tennessee has not yet officially announced its availability for Volunteer football games this fall.