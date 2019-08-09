Getty Images

Missouri joins four other SEC schools in selling alcohol at football games this season

By John TaylorAug 9, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT
And then there were five.

Back in May, the SEC announced that it would give its member institutions “the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues” in general seating areas.  Already, Arkansas (HERE), LSU (HERE), South Carolina (HERE) and Texas A&M (HERE) have embraced the shift in policy.

Friday, Missouri became the fifth as the university announced that they will “sell beer and wine within Memorial Stadium’s public areas during the 2019 football season in accordance with the Southeastern Conference’s newly adopted regulations.” Alcohol will be sold only at concession stands, with customers limited to two drinks per transaction.

There will also be an alcohol-free zone in the stadium.

“Since the SEC staff established its working group to study this issue in 2018, our staff has been working with campus leadership, including MU Chief of Police Doug Schwandt, and our Wellness Center team, to develop a detailed and thoughtful alcoholic beverage sales plan for Mizzou in the event that the SEC position on this issue were to change,” said Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk in a statement. “Based on the experiences of other institutions, we expect Mizzou football fans will appreciate this new option. We also expect alcoholic beverage sales at Memorial Stadium will help reduce the incidents associated with binge drinking that can occur on game day. We consider that a win-win for our fans.

“As part of this move, fans can also expect an increase in game-day messaging and education with regard to responsible consumption and sober driving, as part of our partnership with the campus Wellness Center.”

Not all conference members, though, have embraced the change.  Yet.

Georgia was the first SEC school to announce that it would not be expanding alcohol sales, at least this fall.  Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky (HERE) and South Carolina (HERE) have also joined UGA in not (yet) taking advantage of the SEC’s shift in policy, while Ole Miss is leaning in that general direction as well.

Last month, the Knoxville Beer Board approved a permit that would allow alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium, although Tennessee has not yet officially announced its availability for Volunteer football games this fall.

RB who left Wyoming for personal reasons resurfaces at Fresno State

By John TaylorAug 9, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
After leaving Wyoming earlier this offseason for what was described as personal reasons, Jevon Bigelow has headed home.

Earlier this month, speculation was making the rounds that Bigelow was set to make a move to Fresno State and play for the Bulldogs.  This week, Bigelow’s name was added to the Mountain West school’s official online roster; Thursday, the running back hit the field with his new teammates and participated in practice for the first time as a Bulldog.

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Bigelow will be forced to sit out the 2019 season.  He will then have three years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2020 season.

As a true freshman this past season, Bigelow rushed for 292 yards and two touchdowns on 69 carries. The yardage was good for fourth on the team.

The 6-2, 215-pound back played his high school football in Fresno and was a three-star 2018 signee.

2019 Memphis signee Austin Jones enters transfer database

By John TaylorAug 9, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
Even this close to the start of a new season, the infamous portal rests for no FBS program.

Earlier this offseason, Austin Jones signed on as a member of Memphis’ 2019 recruiting class.  Just six months later, the Memphis Commercial Appeal, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation, is reporting that the defensive back has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Entry into the portal allows other programs to contact Jones without receiving U-M’s permission.  The defensive back could also reverse course and return to the Tigers, although such developments are few and far between.

Jones was a three-star signee in the most recent recruiting cycle.  He was one of six defensive backs added by the Tigers in February.

Foot injury to sideline UAB’s Brontae Harris for all of 2019

By John TaylorAug 9, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT
Unfortunately for all involved, Brontae Harris‘ injury was worse than expected.

Monday, head coach Bill Clark acknowledged that Harris had sustained an injury to his left foot during practice the Thursday before, although the severity wasn’t yet known.  Friday, the Blazers’ worst fears were confirmed as the football program announced that the cornerback underwent successful surgery, but will be sidelined for the entire 2019 season.

Harris actually signed with Alabama A&M to play basketball before transferring to UAB and sitting out the 2016 season.  After starting four games in 2017, Harris started every game this past season.

After leading the Blazers in passes broken up with 11, he earned honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

 

Duke announces projected starting WR Jake Bobo undergoes shoulder surgery, out indefinitely

By John TaylorAug 9, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT
Duke has officially become the latest FBS team to see a visit from the injury bug since camp started.

The football program announced Friday afternoon that Jake Bobo underwent surgery earlier in the day to repair a fractured right clavicle.  The wide receiver suffered the injury during Thursday’s practice.

As for a return to the playing field, the team stated only that the sophomore will be sidelined indefinitely.

Bobo was a three-star member of the Blue Devils’ 2018 recruiting class.  As a true freshman this past season, the Massachusetts native totaled 167 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions.

Throughout the offseason and on into summer camp, Bobo had been running with the first-team offense.