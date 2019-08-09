NCAA denies Braxton Burmeister immediate eligibility at Virginia Tech

Former Oregon quarterback Braxton Burmeister will have to wait one more year before he can take a snap in a college football game. The new Virginia Tech quarterback had his waiver for immediate eligibility in 2019 denied by the NCAA according to Hokies head coach Justin Fuente.

There is still a chance Burmeister may play this season, however. Fuente said Virginia Tech will file an appeal to give Burmeister one last chance to be able to play this fall, and thus compete for the Virginia Tech starting job with Ryan Willis. For a team concerned with quarterback depth and experience going into the 2019 season, the possibility of not having a former four-star prospect is a bit of an inconvenience in Blacksburg. After all, it is not as if Fuente went out of his way to recruit a former four-star recruit to his program with the intent on having to wait for another year to play him.

If the NCAA upholds the denial in the appeal process, Burmeister will be eligible to resume playing college football in 2020 as a redshirt junior. Burmeister has already burned a redshirt year of eligibility. Burmeister opted to transfer to another program following the decision of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert to return for his senior season in 2019. So, in the end, it may end up being Burmeister may still have to wait until 2020 to get his chance to be a starter.

