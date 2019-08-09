Oklahoma loses starting DB Tre Norwood to season-ending injury

One of Oklahoma’s full-time starters from the defense last season is already lost for the upcoming 2019 season. Tre Norwood, a junior defensive back, is out for the season due to an injury suffered in fall camp. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced the injury today.
The injury is reported to be to Norwood’s knee, which was reported a couple days ago. Riley just now confirmed the status. Various reports noted the injury was a knee injury.
The loss of a full-time starter from last year’s defense is certainly a blow to the depth chart, especially for a team that had some concerns about the defense a year ago and hoped to improve this fall. Norwood started all 14 games for the Sooners last season, including the Big 12 championship game and College Football Playoff semifinal against SEC champion Alabama. Norwood had just one interception last year, but it was a big one. Norwood’s lone interception came in the final minute of the Big 12 championship game to help seal a conference title against rival Texas, thus helping Oklahoma punch their second straight ticket to the College Football Playoff.
Oklahoma’s defensive secondary will still be able to rely on some returning starters this fall, but the loss of Norwood will open up a starting spot. Among those who may be ready to compete for the vacancy include Jeremiah Criddell, Chanse Sylvie, and Brendan Radley-Hiler.
Former Oregon quarterback Braxton Burmeister will have to wait one more year before he can take a snap in a college football game. The new Virginia Tech quarterback had his waiver for immediate eligibility in 2019 denied by the NCAA according to Hokies head coach Justin Fuente.
There is still a chance Burmeister may play this season, however. Fuente said Virginia Tech will file an appeal to give Burmeister one last chance to be able to play this fall, and thus compete for the Virginia Tech starting job with Ryan Willis. For a team concerned with quarterback depth and experience going into the 2019 season, the possibility of not having a former four-star prospect is a bit of an inconvenience in Blacksburg. After all, it is not as if Fuente went out of his way to recruit a former four-star recruit to his program with the intent on having to wait for another year to play him.
If the NCAA upholds the denial in the appeal process, Burmeister will be eligible to resume playing college football in 2020 as a redshirt junior. Burmeister has already burned a redshirt year of eligibility. Burmeister opted to transfer to another program following the decision of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert to return for his senior season in 2019. So, in the end, it may end up being Burmeister may still have to wait until 2020 to get his chance to be a starter.
After leaving Wyoming earlier this offseason for what was described as personal reasons, Jevon Bigelow has headed home.
Earlier this month, speculation was making the rounds that Bigelow was set to make a move to Fresno State and play for the Bulldogs. This week, Bigelow’s name was added to the Mountain West school’s official online roster; Thursday, the running back hit the field with his new teammates and participated in practice for the first time as a Bulldog.
Because of NCAA transfer rules, Bigelow will be forced to sit out the 2019 season. He will then have three years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2020 season.
As a true freshman this past season, Bigelow rushed for 292 yards and two touchdowns on 69 carries. The yardage was good for fourth on the team.
The 6-2, 215-pound back played his high school football in Fresno and was a three-star 2018 signee.
Even this close to the start of a new season, the infamous portal rests for no FBS program.
Earlier this offseason, Austin Jones signed on as a member of Memphis’ 2019 recruiting class. Just six months later, the Memphis Commercial Appeal, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation, is reporting that the defensive back has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.
Entry into the portal allows other programs to contact Jones without receiving U-M’s permission. The defensive back could also reverse course and return to the Tigers, although such developments are few and far between.
Jones was a three-star signee in the most recent recruiting cycle. He was one of six defensive backs added by the Tigers in February.
Unfortunately for all involved, Brontae Harris‘ injury was worse than expected.
Monday, head coach Bill Clark acknowledged that Harris had sustained an injury to his left foot during practice the Thursday before, although the severity wasn’t yet known. Friday, the Blazers’ worst fears were confirmed as the football program announced that the cornerback underwent successful surgery, but will be sidelined for the entire 2019 season.
Harris actually signed with Alabama A&M to play basketball before transferring to UAB and sitting out the 2016 season. After starting four games in 2017, Harris started every game this past season.
After leading the Blazers in passes broken up with 11, he earned honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference honors.