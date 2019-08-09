RB who left Wyoming for personal reasons resurfaces at Fresno State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After leaving Wyoming earlier this offseason for what was described as personal reasons, Jevon Bigelow has headed home.

Earlier this month, speculation was making the rounds that Bigelow was set to make a move to Fresno State and play for the Bulldogs. This week, Bigelow’s name was added to the Mountain West school’s official online roster; Thursday, the running back hit the field with his new teammates and participated in practice for the first time as a Bulldog.

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Bigelow will be forced to sit out the 2019 season. He will then have three years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2020 season.

As a true freshman this past season, Bigelow rushed for 292 yards and two touchdowns on 69 carries. The yardage was good for fourth on the team.

The 6-2, 215-pound back played his high school football in Fresno and was a three-star 2018 signee.