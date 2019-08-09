Safety Derrik Allen reportedly transferring from Notre Dame

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time this offseason, Notre Dame has lost a defensive back to transfer.

Cornerback Noah Boykin entered the NCAA transfer database in April, ending up at UMass three months later. Friday, multiple media outlets are reporting that Derrik Allen has decided to leave the Fighting Irish as well.

While Allen’s name isn’t yet listed in the portal, 247Sports.com wrote that “there is no optimism from anyone inside the Gug that he’ll remain in South Bend and the expectation is that he’ll be at a new school in the coming months.”

I can confirm that sophomore safety Derrik Allen intends to transfer from #NotreDame. Blue & Gold Illustrated first reported the news. The Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter product was once a four-star standout in the 2018 recruiting class. https://t.co/gTqclddW22 — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) August 9, 2019

A four-star member of Notre Dame’s 2018 recruiting class, Allen was rated as the No. 9 safety in the country and the No. 14 player at any position in the state of Georgia. He didn’t see the field as a true freshman and took a redshirt.