West Virginia TE Jovani Haskins charged with fleeing police

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Were it not for the way-too-soon demise of Ye Olde Arrest Ticker, it’d be a football player from West Virginia University triggering a reset back to double zeroes.

Late last month, WV MetroNews is reporting, Jovani Haskins was arrested on a trio of misdemeanor charges following a high-speed chase with university police officers. Specifically, the tight end is facing one count each of reckless driving, fleeing from an officer and driving on the left side of the road.

From the website:

A WVU police officer spotted a white Audi A4 speeding on University Avenue about 3:15 a.m. July 28, according to a criminal complaint. The officer saw the car almost strike another vehicle in the turning lane of University and Campus avenues. The officer activated his emergency lights but the vehicle continued on at a high rate of speed and crossed the center line “multiple times.” A second officer saw the same car speed down University Avenue before it passed another car using the turning lane and moved into the oncoming traffic lane. After getting stuck in traffic, the Audi turned down Ensign Avenue and parked in the Metro Towers parking area, the criminal complaint said. The driver got out and ran away.

Unfortunately for Haskins, his successful evasion of the police was only short-lived as, one, his vehicle’s registration was traced back to parking tickets on the campus and, two, he left his student ID card inside of the vehicle.

“We are aware of the situation,” first-year head coach Neal Brown said in a statement, “and it will be handled appropriately and in accordance with West Virginia University’s policies and procedures surrounding student conduct.”

This past season, Haskins totaled 148 yards and a touchdown on 16 receptions. With Trevon Wesco off to the NFL, the redshirt junior is expected to take over as the Mountaineers’ starting tight end.

In that vein, Haskins was one of five dozen FBS players named to the Mackey Award preseason watch list.