Getty Images

West Virginia TE Jovani Haskins charged with fleeing police

By John TaylorAug 9, 2019, 9:39 AM EDT
2 Comments

Were it not for the way-too-soon demise of Ye Olde Arrest Ticker, it’d be a football player from West Virginia University triggering a reset back to double zeroes.

Late last month, WV MetroNews is reporting, Jovani Haskins was arrested on a trio of misdemeanor charges following a high-speed chase with university police officers. Specifically, the tight end is facing one count each of reckless driving, fleeing from an officer and driving on the left side of the road.

From the website:

A WVU police officer spotted a white Audi A4 speeding on University Avenue about 3:15 a.m. July 28, according to a criminal complaint. The officer saw the car almost strike another vehicle in the turning lane of University and Campus avenues.

The officer activated his emergency lights but the vehicle continued on at a high rate of speed and crossed the center line “multiple times.” A second officer saw the same car speed down University Avenue before it passed another car using the turning lane and moved into the oncoming traffic lane.

After getting stuck in traffic, the Audi turned down Ensign Avenue and parked in the Metro Towers parking area, the criminal complaint said. The driver got out and ran away.

Unfortunately for Haskins, his successful evasion of the police was only short-lived as, one, his vehicle’s registration was traced back to parking tickets on the campus and, two, he left his student ID card inside of the vehicle.

“We are aware of the situation,” first-year head coach Neal Brown said in a statement, “and it will be handled appropriately and in accordance with West Virginia University’s policies and procedures surrounding student conduct.”

This past season, Haskins totaled 148 yards and a touchdown on 16 receptions. With Trevon Wesco off to the NFL, the redshirt junior is expected to take over as the Mountaineers’ starting tight end.

In that vein, Haskins was one of five dozen FBS players named to the Mackey Award preseason watch list.

Pitt loses leading sacker to torn ACL

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 9, 2019, 11:14 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s no other way to put it: this one hurts.

During a Thursday summer camp practice, Pitt announced Friday morning, Rashad Weaver sustained what has been diagnosed as a torn ACL.  As a result of the injury and subsequent rehab, the redshirt junior defensive end will miss the entire 2019 season.

“Rashad Weaver embodies what Pitt football is all about,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “He is an outstanding player, student and leader. Everyone in this program shares his disappointment, but we know he will overcome this adversity and return better than ever.”

The past two seasons, Weaver has started 19 games, including all 14 in 2018. He led the Panthers last season in tackles for loss (14), sacks (six) and fumble recoveries (three).

Weaver will have another season of eligibility he can use in 2020, unless he decides to leave early for the NFL.

Iowa transfer Josh Turner granted immediate eligibility at FIU

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 9, 2019, 7:27 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NCAA has flipped its eligibility coin yet again, and this time it’s landed on benefitting both a player and his new football program.

Josh Turner announced in late November that he would “be transferring from the University of Iowa for other opportunities.” As it turned out, the other opportunity was at Florida International as the defensive back was one of three Power Five transfers added to the Conference USA school’s roster in mid-January.

At the time, it was thought that Turner would have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules; as it turns out, that won’t be the case as Turner’s appeal for an immediate-eligibility waiver has been approved by the NCAA.

Including this season, Turner will have three years of eligibility he can use with the Panthers.

“That was an enormous bonus,” Butch Davis said earlier this week of the waiver being granted. “He’s a great fit for us. He has speed and skills.”

Turner was a three-star member of Iowa’s 2017 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Turner appeared in all 12 regular-season games this past year.

Georgia drawing up plans for new $80 million football building

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerAug 8, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Alternate headlines for this post include ‘SEC program has money, will spend it’ and ‘What Kirby Smart wants, he gets.’

Either way, you can add Georgia to the list of programs who are currently set to undertake a massive expansion of their facilities with a new football-only building on campus in the very near future.

The Athens Banner-Herald dug into the project, which will reportedly go before the school’s board for approval in September and include an estimated price tag of some $80 million.

“Any facility that’s under consideration, the wow factor plays a part in anything,” AD Greg McGarity told the paper. “That’s something that’s very important, but I think functionality and size and space probably trumps the wow factor because what you have to focus on is these young men or women in whatever facility—like our equestrian facility, that’s got a huge wow factor—spend so much time in these facilities that the first priority is functionality and the second priority is what’s the movement for players to get from point A to point B to point C.”

Should the project be approved — and let’s face it, the board is probably just going to rubber stamp things given how important such a building is in the SEC — construction is expected to start after the upcoming 2019 season and hopefully be finished at some point in 2021.

The overall move to add a dedicated space for football is probably not too surprising and certainly shouldn’t be an issue funds-wise given how much UGA has brought in since Smart was hired a few years ago. The building allows the Bulldogs to keep pace with their peers as much as anything, with new buildings going up at Clemson, South Carolina and others in the region the past few years.

It sure will be interesting to see what kind of fancy new bells and whistles the program does come up with to make the building unique. McGarity says it will be the best around though and having the benefit of seeing what others have done before putting up a new crown jewel sure seems like the plan down in Athens.

Arrest warrant issued for Washington State offensive lineman

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerAug 8, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT
2 Comments

Finding a replacement for Gardner Minshew at quarterback is not the only issue Mike Leach is dealing with during camp at Washington State.

According to Pullman Radio, an arrest warrant was issued this week for Cougars offensive lineman Christian Haangana. He reportedly failed to appear at two court appearances related to a vandalism charge that he was first cited for in late April.

Haangana is accused of vandalizing vehicles parked at a College Hill apartment complex in Pullman during the early morning hours of April 27th.  He was initially arrested for felony vandalism by Pullman Police.

The redshirt junior has appeared in 26 games the past two seasons, mostly on special teams. He also played left guard during two games in conference play as well.

Washington State opens the 2019 season at home on August 31 against New Mexico State.