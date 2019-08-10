Florida DB who was accused of choking female tutor has been dismissed

Florida took a pounding in the press this past week with an accumulation of reports pointing out the fact that five members of the football program, including four players, had been accused of violence against women.

The most recent revelation involved John Huggins, who was accused late last year by a female tutor of choking her after the 19-year-old student confiscated the player’s cellphone. For whatever reason, though, the alleged victim declined to pursue charges against Huggins; conversely, the defensive back didn’t play in the last five games of last season after the incident, seemingly serving a previously unreported suspension.

Fast-forward to 2019 and Huggins had remained away from the team since the start of summer camp this month as he continued to deal with what was only being described as a “family situation” that head coach Dan Mullen said was unrelated to the accusations a year ago; that sabbatical will apparently become permanent, however, as it’s now being reported that Huggins has been dismissed from the Gators.

Huggins was a three-star member of the Gators’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 28 safety in the country. He played in the first eight games of his true freshman season before his non-suspension suspension went into effect.

Prior to the off-field issues coming to light, Huggins had been expected to play an expanded role in Florida’s ever-thinning secondary this coming season.

As for the other incidents involving members of the UF program since Mullen took over?