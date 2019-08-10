Getty Images

Florida DB who was accused of choking female tutor has been dismissed

By John TaylorAug 10, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT
Florida took a pounding in the press this past week with an accumulation of reports pointing out the fact that five members of the football program, including four players, had been accused of violence against women.

The most recent revelation involved John Huggins, who was accused late last year by a female tutor of choking her after the 19-year-old student confiscated the player’s cellphone. For whatever reason, though, the alleged victim declined to pursue charges against Huggins; conversely, the defensive back didn’t play in the last five games of last season after the incident, seemingly serving a previously unreported suspension.

Fast-forward to 2019 and Huggins had remained away from the team since the start of summer camp this month as he continued to deal with what was only being described as a “family situation” that head coach Dan Mullen said was unrelated to the accusations a year ago; that sabbatical will apparently become permanent, however, as it’s now being reported that Huggins has been dismissed from the Gators.

Huggins was a three-star member of the Gators’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 28 safety in the country.  He played in the first eight games of his true freshman season before his non-suspension suspension went into effect.

Prior to the off-field issues coming to light, Huggins had been expected to play an expanded role in Florida’s ever-thinning secondary this coming season.

As for the other incidents involving members of the UF program since Mullen took over?

Iowa installs Kinnick Stadium honor for first black All-American

By Zach BarnettAug 10, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT
Iowa has unveiled a relief at Kinnick Stadium to the program’s first black All-American.

The 6 1/2 foot by 14 foot bronze engraving will honor College Football Hall of Famer Duke Kent, who played for the Hawkeyes from 1918-21. Slater played offensive and defensive lines — and how 1910s is this? — at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame’s inaugural class of 1951.

The engraving, based on a photo by F.W. Kent and sculpted by J Brett Gill, will face a public walkway on the outside of Kinnick’s renovated north end zone. It depicts Kent bulldozing the way for a Hawkeye ballcarrier to reach the end zone.

“Slater drives the opposition back in calm determination,” an excerpt from the plaque reads. “His life in football and beyond was defined by triumph and relentless breaking of boundaries.”

Kent helped Iowa go 23-6-1 in his four seasons on the roster, including a 7-0 campaign in 1921. He became the first black All-American in Hawkeye history in 1919 and earned a First Team nod in 1921.

Slater played 10 seasons as a professional, where he played every snap in 90 of his 99 career games. The six-time All-Pro was named to the NFL’s All-1920s team.

Kent died of stomach cancer in 1966 at age 67.

Report: Suspended Clemson trio could also go ringless

By Zach BarnettAug 10, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT
Controversy, if you want to call it that, sparked at Clemson this week when Dabo Swinney revealed Kelly Bryant was not gifted a ring for helping the Tigers to last season’s national championship. Plenty of people were mad, but not Bryant himself.

Obscuring that discussion was the very real possibility — certainty, even — that three players who were on the team won’t get rings, either.

As pointed out by ESPNUpstate host Marc Ryan, former Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, former offensive lineman Zach Giella and current tight end Braden Galloway are also prohibited by NCAA rules from obtaining rings.

“A new twist to the Kelly Bryant ring discussion,” Ryan tweeted. “Based on the NCAA rule below, the three players who tested positive for Ostarine also likely wouldn’t be eligible to receive their national title ring.”

He then went on to screen shot NCAA rule 16.1.4.2, which reads:

“Awards for winning an individual or team conference or national championship may be presented each year, limited in value and number as specified in Figure 16-2. Awards for winning a conference or national championship in a team sport may be provide only to student-athletes who were eligible to participate in the championship event.”

Lawrence, Giella and Galloway were not eligible to compete, as they were suspended by the NCAA for taking the banned substance Ostarine.

All three players believe they were given Ostarine by Clemson’s nutrition staff, a point Clemson itself does not deny.

Lawrence has since moved onto the NFL, but Giella and Galloway both returned to the team in 2019, and the NCAA continued both players’ suspensions for the entire upcoming season. Giella has since left the team.

Nick Saban wants Alabama to play at least 10 Power 5 opponents per year

By Zach BarnettAug 10, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT
Alabama pioneered the neutral site opener, beginning with a 34-10 whipping of Clemson in the 2008 Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta and continuing almost annually since. The Tide take their fans on yearly treks east to Atlanta, west to Dallas, or last year, south to Orlando. Later this month Alabama will open its season opposite Duke in Atlanta.

Moving forward, though, Alabama will turn away from neutral site in favor of home-and-homes. The Crimson Tide have lined up Texas in 2022-23, Wisconsin in 2024-25, West Virginia in 2026-27, Notre Dame in 2028-29, Oklahoma in 2032-33.

However, it if were up to Nick Saban — and why wouldn’t it be? — Alabama wouldn’t have to choose. They’d do both.

“I’ve always said, ‘Let’s play all Power 5 games,'” Saban told ESPN’s Chris Low. “I was in the NFL where we played all the games against NFL teams. But let’s play at least 10 Power 5 games. It would be better for the players, better for the fans, and I think you wouldn’t have to worry that if you lost a game that you wouldn’t have as much of a chance to still be in [the College Football Playoff]. They talk about strength of schedule now, but how do you really evaluate that?”

Low later explained Saban’s plan would see Alabama play a home-and-home game and a neutral site game.

To his credit, Saban has consistently banged the “Power 5 teams should only play other Power 5 teams” drum, even if his AD may view that as a kamikaze mission.

Saban’s protege Kirby Smart evidently agrees. Thanks to Georgia’s annual rivalry with Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs will play 10 Power 5 every year and have 11 such games lined up in 2028 and ’29.

“If we don’t (play more marquee non-conference opponents), fans are going to quit coming,” Saban said, “and I can’t say I blame them.”

Report: Alabama loses 5-star freshman RB for the season

By Zach BarnettAug 10, 2019, 1:53 PM EDT
Alabama running back Trey Sanders will miss his entire true freshman season after suffering a “significant” foot injury in the last play of the Crimson Tide’s practice on Thursday, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Sanders was a consensus 5-star recruit and the No. 1 running back in the Class of 2019 according to Rivals and the 247Sports Composite rankings. (247 itself had him at No. 2 behind LSU signee John Emery, Jr.) A product of IMG Academy, Sanders was a signing day addition for Alabama over Georgia.

“Trey Sanders is doing really, really well in camp,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said earlier this week, per AL.com. “His work ethic is really good. He’s learning every day. His attention to detail seems to be pretty good. He’s got some ability I think may be able to contribute to the team.”

Alabama loses its top two ball carriers from a year ago in the graduated Damien Harris and the early entrant Josh Jacobs, who combined to carry 270 times for 1,516 yards and 20 touchdowns. Without Sanders, the Tide will have to make do with Najee Harris, the 2017 class’s No. 1 running back, who rushed 117 times for 783 yards and four scores a year ago, as well as junior Brian Robinson, Jr. and freshmen Keilan Robinson, Jerome Ford and AJ Gates.