Former Ohio State OL Zach Slagle commits suicide, CTE a suspected cause

Former Ohio State offensive lineman Zach Slagle was found dead inside his Canton, Ohio, home of a gunshot wound at 1:20 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police have ruled the 31-year-old’s death a suicide.
Slagle, a walk-on for the Buckeyes from 2006-08, posted an apparent suicide note on Facebook around 1 a.m. Thursday, causing both family and first responders to rush to his home, but he was already dead by the time help arrived, according to the Canton Repository. A “lengthy” handwritten message was also found inside Slagle’s home, according to Stark County Coroner investigator Harry Campbell.
Slagle’s brain will be donated to the world-renowned CTE Center at Boston University for research. The Center contains more than 600 brains, making it the largest brain bank in the world; 325 of those brains have confirmed cases of CTE, which can only be diagnosed posthumously. The phrase #checkforCTE was included in Slagle’s suicide note on Facebook.
Zach was selfless as a teammate and friend and endeared himself to anyone who knew him. He was always the guy that everyone liked to see and be around. Zach was a fun loving person with a heart of gold,” Slagle’s former teammate Jake Ballard wrote on a GoFundMe page raising money to cover the cost of funeral expenses for the family.
Nick Saban wants Alabama to play at least 10 Power 5 opponents per year
Alabama pioneered the neutral site opener, beginning with a 34-10 whipping of Clemson in the 2008 Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta and continuing almost annually since. The Tide take their fans on yearly treks east to Atlanta, west to Dallas, or last year, south to Orlando. Later this month Alabama will open its season opposite Duke in Atlanta.
Moving forward, though, Alabama will turn away from neutral site in favor of home-and-homes. The Crimson Tide have lined up Texas in 2022-23, Wisconsin in 2024-25, West Virginia in 2026-27, Notre Dame in 2028-29, Oklahoma in 2032-33.
However, it if were up to Nick Saban — and why wouldn’t it be? — Alabama wouldn’t have to choose. They’d do both.
“I’ve always said, ‘Let’s play all Power 5 games,'” Saban told ESPN’s Chris Low. “I was in the NFL where we played all the games against NFL teams. But let’s play at least 10 Power 5 games. It would be better for the players, better for the fans, and I think you wouldn’t have to worry that if you lost a game that you wouldn’t have as much of a chance to still be in [the College Football Playoff]. They talk about strength of schedule now, but how do you really evaluate that?”
Low later explained Saban’s plan would see Alabama play a home-and-home game and a neutral site game.
Alabama running back Trey Sanders will miss his entire true freshman season after suffering a “significant” foot injury in the last play of the Crimson Tide’s practice on Thursday, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com.
Sanders was a consensus 5-star recruit and the No. 1 running back in the Class of 2019 according to Rivalsand the 247Sports Composite rankings. (247itself had him at No. 2 behind LSU signee John Emery, Jr.) A product of IMG Academy, Sanders was a signing day addition for Alabama over Georgia.
“Trey Sanders is doing really, really well in camp,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said earlier this week, per AL.com. “His work ethic is really good. He’s learning every day. His attention to detail seems to be pretty good. He’s got some ability I think may be able to contribute to the team.”
Alabama loses its top two ball carriers from a year ago in the graduated Damien Harris and the early entrant Josh Jacobs, who combined to carry 270 times for 1,516 yards and 20 touchdowns. Without Sanders, the Tide will have to make do with Najee Harris, the 2017 class’s No. 1 running back, who rushed 117 times for 783 yards and four scores a year ago, as well as junior Brian Robinson, Jr. and freshmen Keilan Robinson, Jerome Ford and AJ Gates.
Les Miles calls LSU job ‘decent,’ pines over love for Michigan gig
Hidden somewhere in your past, there may or may not be a person filed under The One That Got Away. Maybe you were into them when they weren’t into you, and then years later they were into you when you were attached to someone else. Perhaps you were both into each other at the same time but prior commitments kept you apart.
For Les Miles, The One That Got Away is not a person, but a job.
The Ohio native played and coached at Michigan under Bo Schembechler. As as an offensive tackle from 1974-75, Miles helped the ’74 Wolverines to a 10-1 record, a share of the Big Ten title and a No. 3 final AP ranking. After his playing career completed, Miles jumped into coaching as a graduate assistant for the Wolverines, where in 1980 he aided Schembechler’s crew to a 10-2 record, an outright Big Ten championship, a Rose Bowl victory and a No. 4 final ranking.
That success spurned Miles to his first full-time coaching job, as Colorado’s offensive line coach from 1982-86, when then allowed him to return to coach Michigan’s offensive line, first under Schembechler and then Gary Moeller. From 1987-94 Miles helped Michigan win at least a share of five straight Big Ten crowns from 1988-92.
After the ’94 campaign it was off to Oklahoma State to serve as offensive coordinator, a move Miles surely thought was his final step to becoming Michigan’s head coach.
Now, of course, Miles is 65 years old, Jim Harbaugh is firmly entrenched as Michigan’s head coach, and he’s at Kansas wondering how he wound up in Kansas.
“I love Michigan,” Miles in an interview with a Detroit News podcast. “We just didn’t have the opportunity. It does break my heart. I love the place. There were things I was fortunate to accomplish that I only give credit to Michigan for the experiences I had that allowed me to do some of things I did. I thank the time I was there and how much I enjoyed being around the Michigan players and Coach (Bo) Schembechler.
“It didn’t work out and I’m sad that it didn’t.”
Miles obviously came closest in 2007, when his LSU team was in contention for the national championship and Lloyd Carr was on his way out after 13 seasons as head coach. As Miles prepared to coach LSU in the SEC Championship opposite Tennessee, Kirk Herbstreit reported Miles had accepted the Michigan job. That led to a vintage Miles press conference.
As we now know, LSU would beat Tennessee in that SEC title game and chaos elsewhere would send the Tigers rocketing from No. 7 to No. 2 in the BCS standings, putting them into a title game against Ohio State, which they would later win.
A victim of that chaos was West Virginia and its head coach, Rich Rodriguez, who was announced as Michigan’s new head coach 15 days after that press conference.
However, Miles says now he was never really that close to becoming Michigan’s coach at this time. Rumors at the time said Carr threw his weight around Ann Arbor to prevent Miles from taking the job, and Miles either believes those rumors or outright confirms them with the Detroit News.
“I don’t know that I was ever really close (to getting the job),” he said. “I was fortunate to be at a decent place. It didn’t work out and I’m sad that it didn’t.
“It did not have to do with the amount of money, it had to do with the decisions that would be made on behalf of Michigan if in fact I would be the head football coach. I just needed some backing and some strength. It was probably too far away. It’s certainly a place I loved. Sometimes it’s just not in the cards.”
Kelly Bryant on Dabo Swinney’s national title ring snub: ‘It’s not really a story’
There was quite a bit of a stir and a debate over whether or not it was right for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney to not award a national championship ring to former Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant. But as far as the former Clemson quarterback (and now a Missouri Tiger quarterback) is concerned, there is no reason to have much fuss over it.
“A ring is a ring,” Bryant said when speaking to reporters covering the Missouri Tigers, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic. “I’m in Missouri, and I don’t play any mind to that. Everybody else can make a story about it, which it’s not really a story.”
Bryant started the season as Clemson’s starter for the eventual national champions, but he was replaced as the starter by freshman Trevor Lawrence. That moved ended up working out quite well for Clemson, as Lawrence led the Tigers to a national championship a year after Bryant failed to get Clemson past Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Bryant was quoted as saying the benching in favor of Lawrence felt like a slap in the face at the time, and Swinney said in a conference call he did not think Bryant’s decision to transfer was the best decision to make although he respected it. Bryant left the program at the end of September 2018 and declared his intention to move to Missouri as a graduate transfer in early December.