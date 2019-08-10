Getty Images

Les Miles calls LSU job ‘decent,’ pines over love for Michigan gig

By Zach BarnettAug 10, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hidden somewhere in your past, there may or may not be a person filed under The One That Got Away. Maybe you were into them when they weren’t into you, and then years later they were into you when you were attached to someone else. Perhaps you were both into each other at the same time but prior commitments kept you apart.

For Les Miles, The One That Got Away is not a person, but a job.

The Ohio native played and coached at Michigan under Bo Schembechler. As as an offensive tackle from 1974-75, Miles helped the ’74 Wolverines to a 10-1 record, a share of the Big Ten title and a No. 3 final AP ranking. After his playing career completed, Miles jumped into coaching as a graduate assistant for the Wolverines, where in 1980 he aided Schembechler’s crew to a 10-2 record, an outright Big Ten championship, a Rose Bowl victory and a No. 4 final ranking.

That success spurned Miles to his first full-time coaching job, as Colorado’s offensive line coach from 1982-86, when then allowed him to return to coach Michigan’s offensive line, first under Schembechler and then Gary Moeller. From 1987-94 Miles helped Michigan win at least a share of five straight Big Ten crowns from 1988-92.

After the ’94 campaign it was off to Oklahoma State to serve as offensive coordinator, a move Miles surely thought was his final step to becoming Michigan’s head coach.

Now, of course, Miles is 65 years old, Jim Harbaugh is firmly entrenched as Michigan’s head coach, and he’s at Kansas wondering how he wound up in Kansas.

“I love Michigan,” Miles in an interview with a Detroit News podcast. “We just didn’t have the opportunity. It does break my heart. I love the place. There were things I was fortunate to accomplish that I only give credit to Michigan for the experiences I had that allowed me to do some of things I did. I thank the time I was there and how much I enjoyed being around the Michigan players and Coach (Bo) Schembechler.

“It didn’t work out and I’m sad that it didn’t.”

Miles obviously came closest in 2007, when his LSU team was in contention for the national championship and Lloyd Carr was on his way out after 13 seasons as head coach. As Miles prepared to coach LSU in the SEC Championship opposite Tennessee, Kirk Herbstreit reported Miles had accepted the Michigan job. That led to a vintage Miles press conference.

As we now know, LSU would beat Tennessee in that SEC title game and chaos elsewhere would send the Tigers rocketing from No. 7 to No. 2 in the BCS standings, putting them into a title game against Ohio State, which they would later win.

A victim of that chaos was West Virginia and its head coach, Rich Rodriguez, who was announced as Michigan’s new head coach 15 days after that press conference.

However, Miles says now he was never really that close to becoming Michigan’s coach at this time. Rumors at the time said Carr threw his weight around Ann Arbor to prevent Miles from taking the job, and Miles either believes those rumors or outright confirms them with the Detroit News.

“I don’t know that I was ever really close (to getting the job),” he said. “I was fortunate to be at a decent place. It didn’t work out and I’m sad that it didn’t.

“It did not have to do with the amount of money, it had to do with the decisions that would be made on behalf of Michigan if in fact I would be the head football coach. I just needed some backing and some strength. It was probably too far away. It’s certainly a place I loved. Sometimes it’s just not in the cards.”

Kelly Bryant on Dabo Swinney’s national title ring snub: ‘It’s not really a story’

Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireAug 9, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
9 Comments

There was quite a bit of a stir and a debate over whether or not it was right for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney to not award a national championship ring to former Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant. But as far as the former Clemson quarterback (and now a Missouri Tiger quarterback) is concerned, there is no reason to have much fuss over it.

“A ring is a ring,” Bryant said when speaking to reporters covering the Missouri Tigers, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic. “I’m in Missouri, and I don’t play any mind to that. Everybody else can make a story about it, which it’s not really a story.”

This statement is similar in tone to the one Bryant had at SEC media days, when he was asked about not receiving a championship ring from his previous school. Bryant said at the time it was no big deal for him. More recently, this became a topic again because Swinney defended the decision in an interview with ESPN, saying you had to be on the team at the time the championship was won in order to receive a ring.

Bryant started the season as Clemson’s starter for the eventual national champions, but he was replaced as the starter by freshman Trevor Lawrence. That moved ended up working out quite well for Clemson, as Lawrence led the Tigers to a national championship a year after Bryant failed to get Clemson past Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Bryant was quoted as saying the benching in favor of Lawrence felt like a slap in the face at the time, and Swinney said in a conference call he did not think Bryant’s decision to transfer was the best decision to make although he respected it. Bryant left the program at the end of September 2018 and declared his intention to move to Missouri as a graduate transfer in early December.

A number of Clemson players made their way to Missouri to cheer on their former teammate at Missouri’s spring game, so there is clearly some ties between Bryant and his former program.

The bottom line is if Bryant says not getting a championship ring is no big deal, then this story can now be put to rest.

TCU cornerback Noah Daniels expects to miss 2019 season due to injury

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireAug 9, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

TCU cornerback Noah Daniels reportedly is expecting to miss the entire 2019 season after undergoing surgery for an injury suffered in practice this week. Daniels shared the news on his Instagram account, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Daniels said he had surgery on Friday and that he expects to be gone for the entire 2019 season as a result. That is a blow to the TCU depth chart, which has already taken a few hits this offseason leading up to the start of the 2019 season. TCU actually had to cancel its spring game due to shallow depth amid injury concerns. So the hits just keep on coming for the Horned Frogs.

Daniels was likely to be a reserve player this season, although he did pick up some experience last season. Daniels played in all 13 games for TCU last season, in which he recorded 12 tackles. Daniels used his redshirt year in 2017 upon arriving at TCU.

NCAA denies Braxton Burmeister immediate eligibility at Virginia Tech

Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireAug 9, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

Former Oregon quarterback Braxton Burmeister will have to wait one more year before he can take a snap in a college football game. The new Virginia Tech quarterback had his waiver for immediate eligibility in 2019 denied by the NCAA according to Hokies head coach Justin Fuente.

There is still a chance Burmeister may play this season, however. Fuente said Virginia Tech will file an appeal to give Burmeister one last chance to be able to play this fall, and thus compete for the Virginia Tech starting job with Ryan Willis. For a team concerned with quarterback depth and experience going into the 2019 season, the possibility of not having a former four-star prospect is a bit of an inconvenience in Blacksburg. After all, it is not as if Fuente went out of his way to recruit a former four-star recruit to his program with the intent on having to wait for another year to play him.

If the NCAA upholds the denial in the appeal process, Burmeister will be eligible to resume playing college football in 2020 as a redshirt junior. Burmeister has already burned a redshirt year of eligibility. Burmeister opted to transfer to another program following the decision of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert to return for his senior season in 2019. So, in the end, it may end up being Burmeister may still have to wait until 2020 to get his chance to be a starter.

Oklahoma loses starting DB Tre Norwood to season-ending injury

Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireAug 9, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT
2 Comments

One of Oklahoma’s full-time starters from the defense last season is already lost for the upcoming 2019 season. Tre Norwood, a junior defensive back, is out for the season due to an injury suffered in fall camp. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced the injury today.

The injury is reported to be to Norwood’s knee, which was reported a couple days ago. Riley just now confirmed the status. Various reports noted the injury was a knee injury.

The loss of a full-time starter from last year’s defense is certainly a blow to the depth chart, especially for a team that had some concerns about the defense a year ago and hoped to improve this fall. Norwood started all 14 games for the Sooners last season, including the Big 12 championship game and College Football Playoff semifinal against SEC champion Alabama. Norwood had just one interception last year, but it was a big one. Norwood’s lone interception came in the final minute of the Big 12 championship game to help seal a conference title against rival Texas, thus helping Oklahoma punch their second straight ticket to the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma’s defensive secondary will still be able to rely on some returning starters this fall, but the loss of Norwood will open up a starting spot. Among those who may be ready to compete for the vacancy include Jeremiah Criddell, Chanse Sylvie, and Brendan Radley-Hiler.