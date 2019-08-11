David Beaty can continue suing Kansas for $3 million, judge says

A federal judge ruled Thursday that David Beaty can continue to sue Kansas for the $3 million he says the school owes him. U.S. District Court of Kansas Judge Katheryn Vratil declined to dismiss the suit after Kansas Athletics Inc., filed a motion to dismiss based largely on jurisdictional grounds, according to the Kansas City Star.

Beaty was fired by AD Jeff Long in November, and in March he filed suit against the athletics department, saying Long fired him without cause but was deliberately withholding the contractual buyout upon a without-cause firing. Kansas in turn said it had plenty of cause to fire Beaty, which caused Beaty to fire back.

Beaty reportedly plans to join his friend Tom Herman‘s staff at Texas once the lawsuit is cleared up, but that time has not arrived and still seems far in the distance. According to Beaty’s lawyers, the coach now lives in Austin and is waiting to see whether or not he’ll get the $3 million check he believes he’s owed before buying a house.

The longer this case draws out, it seems Beaty’s hypothetical house gets smaller and smaller as legal fees eat up more and more of that check.