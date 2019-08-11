Longtime college assistant Darryl Drake dies suddenly

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Longtime college assistant Darryl Drake died unexpectedly, it was announced on Sunday. He was 62 years old.

A Western Kentucky wide receiver from 1975-78, Drake crafted a brief career as a practice squad player for the Washington Redskins, Ottawa Rough Riders and Cincinnati Bengals.

After his playing career ended, Drake returned to WKU as a graduate assistant, then remained on staff for an additional seven seasons as wide receivers coach, defensive backs coach and quarterbacks coach.

From there, Drake coached Georgia’s wide receivers from 1992-96, spent the 1997 season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 1997, and then spent six seasons as an original member of Mack Brown‘s staff at Texas from 1998-03.

Drake returned to the NFL as the wide receivers coach of the Chicago Bears in 2004 and never left professional football. He was the Steelers’ wide receivers coach at the time of his death.

“Darryl was a close friend and had a tremendous impact on my coaching career,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather, and it is difficult to put into words the grief our entire team is going through right now.

“Darryl loved the game of football and every player he ever coached. We will use our faith to guide us and help his family throughout the difficult time.”