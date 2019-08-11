Member of Auburn’s 2010 title team dies

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jamar Travis, a member of Auburn’s 2010 national championship team, has died. His death was announced through the Facebook page of his high school football program, W.S. Neal High School in East Brewerton, Ala.

“It is with a heavy heart that we ask our Blue Eagle Community to lift in prayer the family of Jamar Travis,” the post reads. “He was a Humble, Respectful Teammate and made us all proud! He was a member of the 2010 Auburn Football National Championship Team and always remembered where his roots were planted. He will be missed by so many.”

A 4-star member of Auburn’s 2009 class, Travis played largely on special teams for the Tigers. He collected nine career tackles as a defensive lineman, according to AL.com.

Auburn has not commented on Travis’ death as of this writing, and funeral arrangements have not been made public. The cause of death is not known at this time.