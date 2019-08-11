Member of Auburn’s 2010 title team dies

Jamar Travis, a member of Auburn’s 2010 national championship team, has died. His death was announced through the Facebook page of his high school football program, W.S. Neal High School in East Brewerton, Ala.
“It is with a heavy heart that we ask our Blue Eagle Community to lift in prayer the family of Jamar Travis,” the post reads. “He was a Humble, Respectful Teammate and made us all proud! He was a member of the 2010 Auburn Football National Championship Team and always remembered where his roots were planted. He will be missed by so many.”
A 4-star member of Auburn’s 2009 class, Travis played largely on special teams for the Tigers. He collected nine career tackles as a defensive lineman, according to AL.com.
Auburn has not commented on Travis’ death as of this writing, and funeral arrangements have not been made public. The cause of death is not known at this time.
Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet suffered a broken collarbone during practice on Thursday. As first reported by Irish Illustrated and confirmed by the South Bend Tribune, Kmet sustained the injury during an awkward fall while fighting off coverage from safety Alohi Gilman.
The Irish originally hoped it would be a 3-6 week injury, but that prognosis has now been downgraded to 4-10 weeks. “We’re hoping New Mexico,” head coach Brian Kelly said Saturday.
A return for the New Mexico game would be on the lowest end of the timetable, causing Kmet to miss only the Labor Day opener at Louisville. If it’s on the high end, however, Kmet will not return until Notre Dame’s Oct. 26 trip to Michigan, the club’s seventh game of the season.
The junior caught 15 passes for 162 yards last season, but he was expected to see an increase roll following the graduations of senior wideouts Miles Boykin and Chris Finke and senior tight end Alize Mack. A Lake Barrington, Ill., native, Kmet is listed at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds.
“He’ll be a guy that we’ll actually game plan (for) and certainly look at how he touches the football each and every week,” Kelly said in March. “We didn’t do that last year.”
This is not the first upper body injury Kmet has suffered this year. Also a pitcher on Notre Dame’s baseball team, he saw his diamond season cut short due to elbow soreness.
A federal judge ruled Thursday that David Beaty can continue to sue Kansas for the $3 million he says the school owes him. U.S. District Court of Kansas Judge Katheryn Vratil declined to dismiss the suit after Kansas Athletics Inc., filed a motion to dismiss based largely on jurisdictional grounds, according to the Kansas City Star.
Beaty was fired by AD Jeff Long in November, and in March he filed suit against the athletics department, saying Long fired him without cause but was deliberately withholding the contractual buyout upon a without-cause firing. Kansas in turn said it had plenty of cause to fire Beaty, which caused Beaty to fire back.
Beaty reportedly plans to join his friend Tom Herman‘s staff at Texas once the lawsuit is cleared up, but that time has not arrived and still seems far in the distance. According to Beaty’s lawyers, the coach now lives in Austin and is waiting to see whether or not he’ll get the $3 million check he believes he’s owed before buying a house.
The longer this case draws out, it seems Beaty’s hypothetical house gets smaller and smaller as legal fees eat up more and more of that check.
Florida took a pounding in the press this past week with an accumulation of reports pointing out the fact that five members of the football program, including four players, had been accused of violence against women.
The most recent revelation involved John Huggins, who was accused late last year by a female tutor of choking her after the 19-year-old student confiscated the player’s cellphone. For whatever reason, though, the alleged victim declined to pursue charges against Huggins; conversely, the defensive back didn’t play in the last five games of last season after the incident, seemingly serving a previously unreported suspension.
Fast-forward to 2019 and Huggins had remained away from the team since the start of summer camp this month as he continued to deal with what was only being described as a “family situation” that head coach Dan Mullen said was unrelated to the accusations a year ago; that sabbatical will apparently become permanent, however, as it’s now being reported that Huggins has been dismissed from the Gators.
Huggins was a three-star member of the Gators’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 28 safety in the country. He played in the first eight games of his true freshman season before his non-suspension suspension went into effect.
Prior to the off-field issues coming to light, Huggins had been expected to play an expanded role in Florida’s ever-thinning secondary this coming season.
As for the other incidents involving members of the UF program since Mullen took over?
- Four-star 2018 signee Justin Watkins was arrested twice in a two-month span last year. The first was on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing on school grounds after a verbal argument with an unidentified female turned violent as Watkins shattered the woman’s cellphone, kicked her vehicle and attempted to let the air out of her tires. The second was even more serious as Watkins was arrested and booked on four charges, including a pair of third-degree felonies (false imprisonment/kidnapping and domestic battery by strangulation) as well as two misdemeanors (first-degree battery), after allegedly pinning his girlfriend to a bed, punching her with a closed fist and choking her on three separate occasions. He announced in late July of last year that he was leaving UF “to better my opportunities.”
- In early May of this year, it was reported that four-star 2019 signee Jalon Jones had been accused by an unnamed female of sexually assaulting her in the early morning hours of April 6. It was subsequently unearthed that another unnamed female had accused the UF quarterback of sexually assaulting her that same day as well at the same on-campus residence as the first alleged victim. As was the case with Watkins, Jones left UF and ultimately landed at an FCS school.
- Otis Yelverton was arrested in April on one count of aggravated cyberstalking, which also led to his dismissal as UF’s assistant director of player personnel. It was alleged at the time that, among the 40-plus calls, Facebook messages and texts the 51-year-old Yelverton sent/made to his former girlfriend, one included a threat to blow up her car. Late last week, and citing “insufficient evidence to sustain a conviction,” the State’s Attorney’s Office formally dismissed the case against Yelverton.
- In May, defensive back Brian Edwards was arrested on one count of misdemeanor battery after allegedly abusing his girlfriend, although charges were never formally filed due to insufficient evidence. Edwards entered the NCAA transfer portal in early July and transferred to Central Michigan a month later.
Iowa has unveiled a relief at Kinnick Stadium to the program’s first black All-American.
The 6 1/2 foot by 14 foot bronze engraving will honor College Football Hall of Famer Duke Slater, who played for the Hawkeyes from 1918-21. Slater played offensive and defensive lines — and how 1910s is this? — at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame’s inaugural class of 1951.
The engraving, based on a photo by F.W. Kent and sculpted by J Brett Gill, will face a public walkway on the outside of Kinnick’s renovated north end zone. It depicts Slater bulldozing the way for a Hawkeye ballcarrier to reach the end zone.
“Slater drives the opposition back in calm determination,” an excerpt from the plaque reads. “His life in football and beyond was defined by triumph and relentless breaking of boundaries.”
Slater helped Iowa go 23-6-1 in his four seasons on the roster, including a 7-0 campaign in 1921. He became the first black All-American in Hawkeye history in 1919 and earned a First Team nod in 1921.
Slater played 10 seasons as a professional, where he played every snap in 90 of his 99 career games. The six-time All-Pro was named to the NFL’s All-1920s team.
Slater died of stomach cancer in 1966 at age 67.