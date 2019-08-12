Alabama reportedly loses LB Josh McMillion for the year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another day, another contributor lost for the year to a knee injury for Alabama.

After losing 5-star freshman running back Trey Sanders to a torn ACL, now fifth-year senior linebacker Josh McMillon has sustained a knee injury that will likely knock him out for the season, according to AL.com.

While McMillon may not necessarily receive an “out for the year” prognosis, if he does return it would be late in the year, according to the site.

McMillon was projected to start this season, stepping in for the draft-departed Mack Wilson.

A Memphis native, McMillion is one of the rare Tide players who waits his turn and actually earns his chance to shine. He redshirted in 2015, then did not play at all as a redshirt freshman in 2016. He played in eight games as a sophomore in 2017, then collected 14 tackles and one TFL as a backup last season.

He was set to finally start in this season, but has now been shoved back down the mountain that is Alabama’s depth chart with this reported injury.