Florida State QB Jordan Travis granted immediate eligibility

Notre Dame’s loss will now be Georgia Tech’s gain. Derrik Allen, a Class of 2018 addition to the Fighting Irish, is heading to Georgia Tech. Allen announced his transfer decision with a statement posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon, just days after news of a possible transfer was originally reported.

“Sincere thank you to Coach [Brian Kelly] and ND Football for giving me a chance to pursue my dreams,” Allen wrote. “For personal reasons, I have made the very tough decision to transfer. My family and I prayed on this and asked God to order my steps and it became very clear, no matter how far you go, or how long you stay, THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME! I am committed to Georgia Tech.”

As indicated by the statement, a decision to move from Notre Dame to Georgia Tech brings Allen closer to his home. Allen is from Marietta, which is much closer to Georgia Tech’s campus in Atlanta than South Bend, Indiana, of course. And for Georgia Tech, it is another solid addition to the program for new head coach Geoff Collins, who continues to generate a renewed buzz about the Yellow Jacket program.

Allen was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2018 and he was ranked as the No. 9 safety in the nation, and the No. 14 player from the state of Georgia. Collins injecting some solid additions to the roster with Georgia roots is a wise strategy to taking the program to new levels.

Allen will have to sit out the 2019 season as an FBS transfer. He already used the 2018 season as a redshirt year, so Allen will have three years of eligibility remaining at Georgia Tech beginning in 2020, barring any unforeseen changes with regard to immediate eligibility from the NCAA this close to the start of the 2019 season.

As it just so happens, Allen will presumably get a chance to face his now-former Irish teammates in 2020. Georgia Tech is scheduled to play Notre Dame on Nov. 14, 2020 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia Tech will also travel to Notre Dame in 2021.

