Florida State QB Jordan Travis granted immediate eligibility

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has been granted immediate eligibility, the program announced Monday.
Travis arrives from Louisville, where as a freshman he appeared in three games and completed 4-of-14 passes for 71 yards with a touchdown and an interception. All four of his completions came in the same game, a 66-31 loss to Georgia Tech.
“We are excited for Jordan and thankful to the people who examined his situation and reason for his transfer,” head coach Willie Taggart said. “Specifically, we want to thank FSU’s compliance office, the Committee for Legislative Relief, the ACC faculty athletics representatives and the University of Louisville for their cooperation. This has been a long but deliberate process, and we are happy to achieve closure on Jordan’s situation.”
Travis will be needed depth behind junior starter James Blackmon. The Seminoles now have three transfers in their quarterback room as Travis joins Wisconsin transfer Alex Hornibrook and Western Michigan’s Wyatt Rector.
The West Palm Beach, Fla., native will compete this season as a redshirt freshman with four years of eligibility remaining.
Notre Dame’s loss will now be Georgia Tech’s gain. Derrik Allen, a Class of 2018 addition to the Fighting Irish, is heading to Georgia Tech. Allen announced his transfer decision with a statement posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon, just days after news of a possible transfer was originally reported.
“Sincere thank you to Coach [Brian Kelly] and ND Football for giving me a chance to pursue my dreams,” Allen wrote. “For personal reasons, I have made the very tough decision to transfer. My family and I prayed on this and asked God to order my steps and it became very clear, no matter how far you go, or how long you stay, THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME! I am committed to Georgia Tech.”
As indicated by the statement, a decision to move from Notre Dame to Georgia Tech brings Allen closer to his home. Allen is from Marietta, which is much closer to Georgia Tech’s campus in Atlanta than South Bend, Indiana, of course. And for Georgia Tech, it is another solid addition to the program for new head coach Geoff Collins, who continues to generate a renewed buzz about the Yellow Jacket program.
Allen was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2018 and he was ranked as the No. 9 safety in the nation, and the No. 14 player from the state of Georgia. Collins injecting some solid additions to the roster with Georgia roots is a wise strategy to taking the program to new levels.
Allen will have to sit out the 2019 season as an FBS transfer. He already used the 2018 season as a redshirt year, so Allen will have three years of eligibility remaining at Georgia Tech beginning in 2020, barring any unforeseen changes with regard to immediate eligibility from the NCAA this close to the start of the 2019 season.
As it just so happens, Allen will presumably get a chance to face his now-former Irish teammates in 2020. Georgia Tech is scheduled to play Notre Dame on Nov. 14, 2020 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia Tech will also travel to Notre Dame in 2021.
After two undefeated regular seasons, UCF now has another achievement unlocked. The Knights have sold out their tickets for the 2019 football season.
UCF Athletics Director Danny White shared the positive news with a message on Twitter on Monday. As he noted, the only tickets expected to be available this season will be any returned tickets from visiting teams unable to fill their ticket shares for road trips to Orlando.
The recent success of the UCF program has certainly kept fans around the program energized and thirsty for more. There are a few notable games being played in Orlando this year, as well as a few relative duds. The home schedule for UCF this season is highlighted by a non-conference visit from Stanford in Week 2 and key AAC games against Houston (Nov. 2) in what could be a potential preview of the AAC Championship Game, and rival USF on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
UCF’s home schedule also includes Florida A&M, UConn, and East Carolina. If things go as UCF fans are expecting, the Knights will also get a chance to host the AAC Championship Game for a third consecutive season, although those tickets will be sold separately.
In 2018, UCF had the second-largest average attendance increase from 2017, trialing only Northwestern. The Knights saw an increase of 7,173 fans per game compared to 2017. UCF averaged 44,019 fans per home game in 2018. According to the always-reliable Wikipedia, Spectrum Field, the football home to UCF, has a seating capacity of 44,206.
Georgia will host Western Kentucky on Sept. 12, 2026, Western Kentucky announced on Monday.
“We always seek to compete against the best, and there’s no doubt that traveling to Georgia and playing in that kind of environment is a tremendous and exciting challenge,” WKU AD Todd Stewart said. “The state of Georgia is a recruiting hotbed and strong focus for our coaching staff, so this is a significant opportunity for everyone involved. We’re also very pleased to face one of the nation’s top programs in a regional matchup that will allow our fans to travel with us and support the program, which is always one of our key factors when scheduling future games.”
The Bulldogs and Hilltoppers have met once previously, a 48-12 Georgia win in Athens to open the 2006 season.
For Georgia, the game will come after the opener at home against UCLA. The Bulldogs will also host Georgia Tech that season, and the scuttlebutt is they’re hunting a second ACC opponent for that season as well. WKU also has a trip scheduled to Cincinnati for two weeks after its jaunt between the hedges.
Arguably the most high-profile quarterback derbies has been called, and it went to the underdog.
Miami on Monday announced redshirt freshman Jarren Williams as its starting quarterback. Williams beat out incumbent sophomore N’Kosi Perry and Ohio State transfer Tate Martell for the job.
“All three guys showed tremendous improvement and development, which is a credit to their hard work and the work of Dan Enos and his offensive staff,” Miami head coach Manny Diaz said. “We believe we can win with all three guys, however, we feel like Jarren has the greatest upside due to his passing ability, his instincts and his determination.”
The competition will continue between Perry and Martell, however.
“As we move into preparation for the Florida game we will continue the competition to determine who will serve as the backup quarterback.”
Miami needed to make the call today because the ‘Canes open the season next Saturday against Florida in Orlando (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).
A 4-star prospect out of Lawrenceville, Ga., Williams appeared in one game as a true freshman, completing 1-of-3 passes for 17 yards and rushing for a 1-yard touchdown in a 77-0 win over Savannah State on Sept. 8. He considered transferring after the season but, obviously, is grateful to have stayed in Coral Gables.
“It means the world,” Williams said. “This is something that I’ve always strived for growing up. It’s been my dream since I was a kid. When I was six years old, I used to sit in front of the TV and watch Michael Vick play. That’s a dream I have always had and I’ve strived for it. Having the opportunity to lead this team is the opportunity of a lifetime and I am going to take full advantage of it.”