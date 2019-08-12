UCF Knights sell out… of season tickets

After two undefeated regular seasons, UCF now has another achievement unlocked. The Knights have sold out their tickets for the 2019 football season.

UCF Athletics Director Danny White shared the positive news with a message on Twitter on Monday. As he noted, the only tickets expected to be available this season will be any returned tickets from visiting teams unable to fill their ticket shares for road trips to Orlando.

The recent success of the UCF program has certainly kept fans around the program energized and thirsty for more. There are a few notable games being played in Orlando this year, as well as a few relative duds. The home schedule for UCF this season is highlighted by a non-conference visit from Stanford in Week 2 and key AAC games against Houston (Nov. 2) in what could be a potential preview of the AAC Championship Game, and rival USF on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

UCF’s home schedule also includes Florida A&M, UConn, and East Carolina. If things go as UCF fans are expecting, the Knights will also get a chance to host the AAC Championship Game for a third consecutive season, although those tickets will be sold separately.

In 2018, UCF had the second-largest average attendance increase from 2017, trialing only Northwestern. The Knights saw an increase of 7,173 fans per game compared to 2017. UCF averaged 44,019 fans per home game in 2018. According to the always-reliable Wikipedia, Spectrum Field, the football home to UCF, has a seating capacity of 44,206.

We did it #KnightNation!!! We are SOLD OUT of @UCF_Football season tickets for 2019!! 😎 The only single-game tickets left will be from visiting-team returns. #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/reP5Uflm7X — Danny White (@UCFDannyWhite) August 12, 2019

Follow @KevinOnCFB