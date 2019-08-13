Northwestern standing behind 2020 commit ruled ineligible for completing too many class credits

Especially when it comes to the world of football recruiting, you don’t see this happen very often, if at all.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen is a 2020 recruit who committed to Northwestern in December of last year and then officially visited the Wildcats in May of this year ahead of his senior season of high school football. Actually, it should’ve/would’ve been the wide receiver’s senior season of football as he has been ruled ineligible by the Michigan High School Athletic Association. The issue?

It has been deemed that Yaseen, who was home-schooled up until entering his freshman year at Walled Lake (Mich.) Western High School, had earned too many class credits and should’ve initially been classified as a sophomore, not a freshman. Thus, according to the high school bureaucrats in Michigan, Yaseen has used up all of his eligibility.

An initial appeal was denied, while an appeal of that denial is still working its way through the system. It’s thought that Yaseen will not receive an answer from the MHSAA before the start of Walled Lake’s season.

The good news is that, regardless of what happens, NU is standing behind its scholarship offer.

“I talked to Northwestern (last Thursday),” Yaseen’s head coach, Alex Grignon, told the Detroit News, “they said, ‘Hey, we’ve got his back, 100 percent. It’s fine with us, it’s just unfortunate he doesn’t get to play this fall, doesn’t get to experience his senior year.'”

The 6-1, 180-pound Yaseen is listed as a three-star 2020 prospect and is rated as the No. 11 player at any position in the state of Michigan on 247Sports.com’s composite board. Yaseen holds Power Five offers from Boston College, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers and Washington State. Oh, and there’s also an offer from Dartmouth on the table as well.