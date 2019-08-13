Arkansas, Oklahoma State announce another future home-and-home

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s déjà vu all over again for a pair of former Southwest Conference members.

In October of 2018, Arkansas and Oklahoma State announced in a creative Twitter exchange that the two schools have agreed on a future home-and-home series to be played in 2024 (Fayetteville) and 2027 (Stillwater). Nearly a year later, the same two programs are at it again scheduling-wise, announcing yet another future home-and-home.

For this latest set of matchups, the Razorbacks will travel to Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Sept. 18, 2032, with the Cowboys making the trek to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Sept. 17, 2033.

And, just like the last time, there was a Twitter exchange leading up to the official announcements.

WANTED: Respected opponent that is geographically close for a home-and-home football series in 2032 and 2033. Benefits include high fan interest, easy travel and a strength of schedule boost for both sides. #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/Bhw6kvIbzY — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) August 13, 2019

YES! Let’s do this thing. Stillwater in 2032? pic.twitter.com/zoW2vq3O29 — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) August 13, 2019

Deal! How about our place in 2033? pic.twitter.com/F1yA5Vuo63 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) August 13, 2019

So going back to the other home-and-home we booked a few months ago, that’s now four matchups between us from 2024-33, correct? — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) August 13, 2019

4️⃣-game series, let's go!!!!! — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) August 13, 2019

The two teams were members of the old SWC at the same time from 1915-25, with OSU leaving for the Missouri Valley Conference following the 1925 season while UA remained in the league until leaving for the SEC in 1992. The old conference foes last met in 1980. All told, the football programs, whose campuses are just a three-hour drive apart, have met 46 times.