Colorado State linebacker leaves Rams, expected to transfer to Nebraska

Colorado State may be losing a linebacker to a team in the Big Ten. Zach Schlager has reportedly left the Rams with the intent on joining the Nebraska Cornhuskers as a walk-on. The news was reported by The Coloradoan.
Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo confirmed in a brief statement that Schlager has decided to leave the program in pursuit of a playing opportunity with another program. Nebraska has not commented on the status of Schlager or any other potential walk-on players.
Schlager appeared in four games for the Rams in 2018 as a true freshman, which will allow him to preserve one year of eligibility and retain four years of eligibility beginning in 2019. However, as a transfer, Schlager will have to sit out the 2019 season per NCAA rules. That will leave Schlager with three years of eligibility to use beginning in 2020 in Lincoln.
Every school has their own traditions, and the University of North Carolina is hoping to start up a new one this season. Following wins on the football field, UNC will light the Carolina Bell Tower in Carolina blue to celebrate the latest victory.
That is a pretty cool sight, although one might be curious why UNC doesn’t make this the norm for one of their signature buildings on campus. Regardless, UNC is hoping to light the sky blue a number of times for new head coach Mack Brown, back for his second stint with the program this fall. The Tar Heels won just two game sin 2018, down from three wins in 2017.
With the season approaching, it appears one of the top players in the Illinois recruiting class could be out of action. Freshman cornerback Marquez Beason was carted off the practice field on Tuesday. Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed it was a right knee injury that was evaluated by medical staff on hand at practice.
“He didn’t finish practice,” Smith said to reporters, according to Illini Inquirer. “He went down with a knee injury and didn’t finish practice, so that’s concerning. We’ll kinda see how it goes.”
Beason was later seen on the practice field on crutches.
Beason was a four-star addition to the Illinois Class of 2019. The Texas native came out of high school as the No. 99 player in the 247 Sports composite ranking and the fifth-best athlete in the nation. How long BEason will be out of action remains to be confirmed.
South Carolina is joining Notre Dame and Maryland with a 1980s inspired throwback uniform to be worn during the 2019 college football season. Like the Irish and Terrapins, the Gamecocks have chosen to pay homage to their teams from the 1980s with an all-black uniform reminiscent of the looks seen during the decade.
Like the Notre Dame and Maryland uniforms, special attention to detail was given on the numbering of the uniform to include a pattern that mimics the look of the old-school texture of many college football jerseys.
The black jersey and pants are topped by a maroon helmet for the classic look of the Gamecocks form the era. South Carolina has used similar uniforms to mimic this look over the years, but this one is true to the 1980s look from head to toe.
The 1980s saw no bowl victories for South Carolina, but the Gamecocks did make trips to four bowl games. For a program that had played in four bowl games in program history before 1980, that was quite an accomplishment for the program. South Carolina ended the season ranked in the AP top 25 twice and climbed as high as No. 2 during the 1984 season. The 1984 season started off with two wins before upsetting No. 12 Georgia 17-10 to improve to 3-0. South Carolina also strung together wins against Pitt and Notre Dame (in South Bend). A home victory over No. 11 Florida State moved the Gamecocks up to No. 2 in the AP poll, but a loss to Navy dropped South Carolina out of the national title conversation despite a 22-21 victory over Clemson.
Other Under Armor schools unveiling retro uniforms as part of the 150th-anniversary celebration of college football on Tuesday included Notre Dame, Maryland, Northwestern and Wisconsin.
Throwback uniforms are the theme of the day, at least for schools being suited up by Under Armour. On the same day Notre Dame and Maryland showed off their tribute to teams from the 1980s, Northwestern and Wisconsin also decided to show off their 90s-inspired look. The 1880s, that is.
Both Big Ten schools unveiled similar throwback uniforms inspired by the designs found in the early 1890s as the programs were founded. Helmets and uniforms featuring either “NU” or “UW” will keep things simple. Northwestern’s colors will be pretty similar with a purple helmet, white jersey and purple pants. Wisconsin’s look will be the more noticeable modification with khaki-toned pants complete with a “W” inside a red circle on the leg, as opposed to the typical white pants with red stripes Wisconsin currently wears.
Northwestern has a nice little easter egg on the gloves. The logo featured on the gloves is the same primary logo previously used by the program from 1959-1967, according to SportsLogos.net.
Northwestern visits Wisconsin on Sept. 28 in what should be a key game in the early going of the Big Ten West schedule. The Wildcats won the division last season to end Wisconsin’s run of division titles. Both the Wildcats and Badgers should remain in the thick of the division race once again this season. And given how the styles of these two teams tend to play, we could be in for a bit of a throwback slugfest of a game that would make the stars of the late 19th century and early 20th century proud.