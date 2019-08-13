Heart ablation surgery will sideline South Carolina TE Evan Hinson for 6-8 weeks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A very serious-sounding health issue being dealt with by a South Carolina football player will keep him sidelined for the early portion of the 2019 campaign.

Monday, Will Muschamp confirmed that tight end Evan Hinson will be sidelined for a period of 6-8 weeks following cardiac ablation surgery that will be performed Wednesday The tight end had been complaining of difficulty breathing, with subsequent testing revealing an irregular heartbeat.

Below is a brief overview from the Mayo Clinic on the procedure that corrects heart arrhythmias:

Cardiac ablation works by scarring or destroying tissue in your heart that triggers or sustains an abnormal heart rhythm. In some cases, cardiac ablation prevents abnormal electrical signals from entering your heart and, thus, stops the arrhythmia. Cardiac ablation usually uses long, flexible tubes (catheters) inserted through a vein or artery in your groin and threaded to your heart to deliver energy in the form of heat or extreme cold to modify the tissues in your heart that cause an arrhythmia. Cardiac ablation is sometimes done through open-heart surgery, but it’s often done using catheters, making the procedure less invasive and shortening recovery times.

At the short end of the timeline, Hinson would miss four games — North Carolina (Aug. 31), Charleston Southern (Sept. 7), Alabama (Sept. 14) and Missouri (Sept. 21). On the long end, he’d miss additional games against Kentucky (Sept. 28) and Georgia (Oct. 12) before returning for an Oct. 19 matchup with Florida.

Hinson began his collegiate playing career as a two-sport athlete before giving up basketball to focus solely on football. The past two seasons, the Florida native has played in 23 games, with most of that action coming on special teams.

The 6-4, 245-pound redshirt junior has one career reception, with that coming in a 2018 win over FCS Chattanooga.