Maryland unveils classic 1980’s throwback uniform

Notre Dame wasn’t the only school showing off a throwback uniform to be worn this upcoming season. Maryland got in on the fun as well.
Maryland unveiled the classic retro look Maryland will wear for their homecoming game this season. The uniform is a fitting tribute to the 1980s era of Maryland football, which new head coach Mike Locksley referenced in the splashy video reveal for the uniform. Like Notre Dame’s 1988 jerseys designed by Under Armour and revealed earlier today, the Maryland uniform will include a pattern on the numbers to mimic the texture and fabric of uniforms of the day that had holes punctured through the jersey.
The uniform features the old school script “Terps” on the red helmet and the pants even include a black stripe snug between two red stripes down the leg just as they used to wear.
Maryland gets a lot of flak for their alternate uniforms in recent years, but the Terrapins and Under Armour have really come a long way in designing some really great looks for the program as the ideas have evolved. This retro look is one we should all hope isn’t a one-and-done deal, because Maryland in this look is too nice to see just once.
The 1980s was the last consistently solid decade for Maryland football with three finishes in the AP top 25 and five bowl appearances. Bobby Ross coached the Terps to back-to-back 9-win seasons in 1984 and 1985, each season ending with victories in the Sun Bowl and Cherry Bowl, respectively. Years before he led a historic rally for an AFC playoff victory with the Buffalo Bills, Frank Reich led a similar rally to lead Maryland past No. 6 Miami, 42-40, in 1984. Maryland trailed that game 31-0.
Maryland will wear these classic uniforms on Nov. 2 against Michigan.
Colorado State may be losing a linebacker to a team in the Big Ten. Zach Schlager has reportedly left the Rams with the intent on joining the Nebraska Cornhuskers as a walk-on. The news was reported by The Coloradoan.
Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo confirmed in a brief statement that Schlager has decided to leave the program in pursuit of a playing opportunity with another program. Nebraska has not commented on the status of Schlager or any other potential walk-on players.
Schlager appeared in four games for the Rams in 2018 as a true freshman, which will allow him to preserve one year of eligibility and retain four years of eligibility beginning in 2019. However, as a transfer, Schlager will have to sit out the 2019 season per NCAA rules. That will leave Schlager with three years of eligibility to use beginning in 2020 in Lincoln.
Every school has their own traditions, and the University of North Carolina is hoping to start up a new one this season. Following wins on the football field, UNC will light the Carolina Bell Tower in Carolina blue to celebrate the latest victory.
That is a pretty cool sight, although one might be curious why UNC doesn’t make this the norm for one of their signature buildings on campus. Regardless, UNC is hoping to light the sky blue a number of times for new head coach Mack Brown, back for his second stint with the program this fall. The Tar Heels won just two game sin 2018, down from three wins in 2017.
With the season approaching, it appears one of the top players in the Illinois recruiting class could be out of action. Freshman cornerback Marquez Beason was carted off the practice field on Tuesday. Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed it was a right knee injury that was evaluated by medical staff on hand at practice.
“He didn’t finish practice,” Smith said to reporters, according to Illini Inquirer. “He went down with a knee injury and didn’t finish practice, so that’s concerning. We’ll kinda see how it goes.”
Beason was later seen on the practice field on crutches.
Beason was a four-star addition to the Illinois Class of 2019. The Texas native came out of high school as the No. 99 player in the 247 Sports composite ranking and the fifth-best athlete in the nation. How long BEason will be out of action remains to be confirmed.
South Carolina is joining Notre Dame and Maryland with a 1980s inspired throwback uniform to be worn during the 2019 college football season. Like the Irish and Terrapins, the Gamecocks have chosen to pay homage to their teams from the 1980s with an all-black uniform reminiscent of the looks seen during the decade.
Like the Notre Dame and Maryland uniforms, special attention to detail was given on the numbering of the uniform to include a pattern that mimics the look of the old-school texture of many college football jerseys.
The black jersey and pants are topped by a maroon helmet for the classic look of the Gamecocks form the era. South Carolina has used similar uniforms to mimic this look over the years, but this one is true to the 1980s look from head to toe.
The 1980s saw no bowl victories for South Carolina, but the Gamecocks did make trips to four bowl games. For a program that had played in four bowl games in program history before 1980, that was quite an accomplishment for the program. South Carolina ended the season ranked in the AP top 25 twice and climbed as high as No. 2 during the 1984 season. The 1984 season started off with two wins before upsetting No. 12 Georgia 17-10 to improve to 3-0. South Carolina also strung together wins against Pitt and Notre Dame (in South Bend). A home victory over No. 11 Florida State moved the Gamecocks up to No. 2 in the AP poll, but a loss to Navy dropped South Carolina out of the national title conversation despite a 22-21 victory over Clemson.
Other Under Armor schools unveiling retro uniforms as part of the 150th-anniversary celebration of college football on Tuesday included Notre Dame, Maryland, Northwestern and Wisconsin.