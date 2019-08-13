Maryland unveils classic 1980’s throwback uniform

Notre Dame wasn’t the only school showing off a throwback uniform to be worn this upcoming season. Maryland got in on the fun as well.

Maryland unveiled the classic retro look Maryland will wear for their homecoming game this season. The uniform is a fitting tribute to the 1980s era of Maryland football, which new head coach Mike Locksley referenced in the splashy video reveal for the uniform. Like Notre Dame’s 1988 jerseys designed by Under Armour and revealed earlier today, the Maryland uniform will include a pattern on the numbers to mimic the texture and fabric of uniforms of the day that had holes punctured through the jersey.

The uniform features the old school script “Terps” on the red helmet and the pants even include a black stripe snug between two red stripes down the leg just as they used to wear.

Maryland gets a lot of flak for their alternate uniforms in recent years, but the Terrapins and Under Armour have really come a long way in designing some really great looks for the program as the ideas have evolved. This retro look is one we should all hope isn’t a one-and-done deal, because Maryland in this look is too nice to see just once.

The 1980s was the last consistently solid decade for Maryland football with three finishes in the AP top 25 and five bowl appearances. Bobby Ross coached the Terps to back-to-back 9-win seasons in 1984 and 1985, each season ending with victories in the Sun Bowl and Cherry Bowl, respectively. Years before he led a historic rally for an AFC playoff victory with the Buffalo Bills, Frank Reich led a similar rally to lead Maryland past No. 6 Miami, 42-40, in 1984. Maryland trailed that game 31-0.

Maryland will wear these classic uniforms on Nov. 2 against Michigan.

Follow @KevinOnCFB