Northwestern, Wisconsin go way back with retro uniforms

Throwback uniforms are the theme of the day, at least for schools being suited up by Under Armour. On the same day Notre Dame and Maryland showed off their tribute to teams from the 1980s, Northwestern and Wisconsin also decided to show off their 90s-inspired look. The 1880s, that is.

Both Big Ten schools unveiled similar throwback uniforms inspired by the designs found in the early 1890s as the programs were founded. Helmets and uniforms featuring either “NU” or “UW” will keep things simple. Northwestern’s colors will be pretty similar with a purple helmet, white jersey and purple pants. Wisconsin’s look will be the more noticeable modification with khaki-toned pants complete with a “W” inside a red circle on the leg, as opposed to the typical white pants with red stripes Wisconsin currently wears.

We stand on the shoulders of those who came before.#CFB150 inspired throwbacks. Coming 9/28.#B1GCats x #GoCats pic.twitter.com/ELbkDXm09o — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) August 13, 2019

Northwestern has a nice little easter egg on the gloves. The logo featured on the gloves is the same primary logo previously used by the program from 1959-1967, according to SportsLogos.net.

Northwestern visits Wisconsin on Sept. 28 in what should be a key game in the early going of the Big Ten West schedule. The Wildcats won the division last season to end Wisconsin’s run of division titles. Both the Wildcats and Badgers should remain in the thick of the division race once again this season. And given how the styles of these two teams tend to play, we could be in for a bit of a throwback slugfest of a game that would make the stars of the late 19th century and early 20th century proud.

