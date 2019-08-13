Per Nick Saban, Alabama LB Josh McMillon officially out indefinitely

At least for now, the reality isn’t nearly as bad as the initial reports.

According to multiple outlets, Josh McMillon sustained a knee injury over the weekend that would likely sideline him for the entire 2019 season. The fifth-year senior linebacker suffered the injury during Alabama’s scrimmage Saturday.

In a point of clarification, though, a statement from head coach Nick Saban Monday claimed that, at this point, McMillon will be “out for an indefinite period” of time after undergoing surgery to repair the unspecified damage.

Josh McMillon suffered an injury to his right knee Saturday that will require surgery, and keep him out for an indefinite period. We have a great medical staff here and he will have the full support of everyone in the organization as he goes through the rehab process. We are confident Josh will make a full recovery.

McMillon was a four-star 2015 signee who spent his first four seasons in Tuscaloosa as a backup linebacker and special-teams contributor. The Tennessee native didn’t play at all his first two seasons before seeing action in 18 combined the past two years, with none of those appearances being starts.

With Mack Wilson‘s early departure for the NFL, however, McMillon had been penciled in as a starter prior to the injury.