Report: Alabama, Penn State among schools lined up by HBO for Hard Knocks-style show

As an unabashed fan of the pro version of the series, this has the chance to be epic, must-see television.

According to a report from DevilsDigest.com, HBO has lined up four Power Five programs as part of a Hard Knocks-style series that is set to air this coming college football season. Those four schools include Alabama, Arizona State, Penn State and Washington State.

(Writer’s note: Behind the scenes with Nick Saban, Herm Edwards and Mike Leach? Yes, please!)

HBO has chosen four college programs to run a Hard Knocks like show later in the season. ASU will be featured during the week of home game versus Washington State who was also chosen for the show along with Penn State and Alabama. — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 13, 2019

In a statement to 247Sports.com, Penn State confirmed that they are in talks to be a part of the project.

“As we do with all opportunities we feel can enhance our program,” the school began, “we are exploring the prospect of working on this project with the appropriate officials from all parties involved.”

None of the other schools reportedly involved have publicly addressed the potential development.