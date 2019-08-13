Seven Mountain West games will air on Facebook this season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When it comes to tragedy in college football, sadly, there is no offseason.

On Aug. 6, 18-year-old Austin Bruner was killed in a car wreck in southern Ohio when his 2012 Ram pickup truck went across the center line late that Tuesday morning and crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the semi was treated and released from a local hospital.

Bruner, who was set to enter his freshman season at Div. III Bluffton (Oh.) University as both a football player and track athlete, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bruner family during this very difficult time 💜#IBelieve pic.twitter.com/87h0NLWpFZ — Bluffton Football (@BlufftonFB) August 7, 2019

Two days later, 18-year-old Savion White was involved in a head-on crash that claimed his life as well. White’s Chevy SUV crossed the center line last Thursday night and slammed into a Dodge Durango; a passenger in that Durango, Abbeville County (S.C.) Schools superintendent Dr. Betty Jo Hall, was killed. Dr. Hall’s husband, Wallace, was the driver of the Durango and is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

All three involved were wearing their seatbelts.

White, a native of Rock Hill, S.C., was on his way to Div. II Newberry College in South Carolina, where he had a scholarship to play football.

“Savion was an outstanding young man,” Newberry head coach Todd Knight said in a statement. “He had a bright future ahead of him here. It’s a tragedy that it was cut short. In the short amount of time he was here with us it was easy to tell that people thought a lot of him. Everybody loved the kid.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Savion’s family. Savion was a great young man. Once a wolf, Always a wolf. He will be missed https://t.co/pTXHMHBfzJ — Newberry College Football (@Newberry_FB) August 9, 2019

It should be noted that neither alcohol nor drugs nor speed are believed to be contributing factors in either accident.