Seven Mountain West games will air on Facebook this season

The past two years, a social media behemoth has been the home of a handful of Mountain West Conference games. This week, it’s been confirmed that nascent tradition will continue into a third season.
Through a partnership with Stadium, Facebook will air seven games this coming season involving schools from the MWC, the conference announced Monday. The first four matchups will feature MWC schools in non-conference action; the last three will be conference affairs.
San Diego State is the only league member that will play in two Facebook games.
Below is the complete schedule:
Earlier this offseason, Conference USA announced that 10 of its 2019 football games will air on NFL Network as Group of Five leagues look to any and all means of exposure for its member institutions.
When it comes to tragedy in college football, sadly, there is no offseason.
On Aug. 6, 18-year-old Austin Bruner was killed in a car wreck in southern Ohio when his 2012 Ram pickup truck went across the center line late that Tuesday morning and crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the semi was treated and released from a local hospital.
Bruner, who was set to enter his freshman season at Div. III Bluffton (Oh.) University as both a football player and track athlete, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two days later, 18-year-old Savion White was involved in a head-on crash that claimed his life as well. White’s Chevy SUV crossed the center line last Thursday night and slammed into a Dodge Durango; a passenger in that Durango, Abbeville County (S.C.) Schools superintendent Dr. Betty Jo Hall, was killed. Dr. Hall’s husband, Wallace, was the driver of the Durango and is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.
All three involved were wearing their seatbelts.
White, a native of Rock Hill, S.C., was on his way to Div. II Newberry College in South Carolina, where he had a scholarship to play football.
“Savion was an outstanding young man,” Newberry head coach Todd Knight said in a statement. “He had a bright future ahead of him here. It’s a tragedy that it was cut short. In the short amount of time he was here with us it was easy to tell that people thought a lot of him. Everybody loved the kid.”
It should be noted that neither alcohol nor drugs nor speed are believed to be contributing factors in either accident.
A very serious-sounding health issue being dealt with by a South Carolina football player will keep him sidelined for the early portion of the 2019 campaign.
Monday, Will Muschamp confirmed that tight end Evan Hinson will be sidelined for a period of 6-8 weeks following cardiac ablation surgery that will be performed Wednesday The tight end had been complaining of difficulty breathing, with subsequent testing revealing an irregular heartbeat.
Below is a brief overview from the Mayo Clinic on the procedure that corrects heart arrhythmias:
Cardiac ablation works by scarring or destroying tissue in your heart that triggers or sustains an abnormal heart rhythm. In some cases, cardiac ablation prevents abnormal electrical signals from entering your heart and, thus, stops the arrhythmia.
Cardiac ablation usually uses long, flexible tubes (catheters) inserted through a vein or artery in your groin and threaded to your heart to deliver energy in the form of heat or extreme cold to modify the tissues in your heart that cause an arrhythmia.
Cardiac ablation is sometimes done through open-heart surgery, but it’s often done using catheters, making the procedure less invasive and shortening recovery times.
At the short end of the timeline, Hinson would miss four games — North Carolina (Aug. 31), Charleston Southern (Sept. 7), Alabama (Sept. 14) and Missouri (Sept. 21). On the long end, he’d miss additional games against Kentucky (Sept. 28) and Georgia (Oct. 12) before returning for an Oct. 19 matchup with Florida.
Hinson began his collegiate playing career as a two-sport athlete before giving up basketball to focus solely on football. The past two seasons, the Florida native has played in 23 games, with most of that action coming on special teams.
The 6-4, 245-pound redshirt junior has one career reception, with that coming in a 2018 win over FCS Chattanooga.
Lake Buena Vista will be getting a little bang in its ying-yang as the most popular traveling circus in college football is comin’ to their kingdom.
The 2019 college football season officially kicks off Aug. 24 when in-state rivals Florida and Miami square off in a Week 0 matchup at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. Ahead of that game, ESPN announced Tuesday, the College GameDay pregame show will set up camp at and televise from Walt Disney World.
This will mark the first time in the show’s history that it will originate from the Magic Kingdom.
UM-UF isn’t the only game on the slate that day, incidentally, as Arizona will travel to Hawaii to open the 2019 campaign for those two football programs.
Earlier this offseason, we noted the last time Notre Dame won a national championship as part of a summer-long series. This season, the Fighting Irish will sartorially note it as well.
To help commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first-ever college football game, “Under Armour has designed a unique throwback uniform for each of its partner programs that references a key moment in team history.” Tuesday, Notre Dame, one of those partners, unveiled a uniform that will honor its 1988 title squad.
The commemorative unis will be worn by the Fighting Irish when they play host to Boston College Nov. 23 at Notre Dame Stadium.
“To celebrate college football’s 150th anniversary and to give nod to one of the greatest teams ever to take the field, this year’s heritage uniform honors Notre Dame’s undefeated 1988 season,” Nick Billiris, senior design director of team sports at Under Armor, said in a statement. “With a perfect 12-0 mark and a National Championship, the 1988 Fighting Irish team epitomizes what every team strives for each season – perfection.”