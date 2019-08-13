UNC has new postgame celebration tradition on campus

South Carolina is joining Notre Dame and Maryland with a 1980s inspired throwback uniform to be worn during the 2019 college football season. Like the Irish and Terrapins, the Gamecocks have chosen to pay homage to their teams from the 1980s with an all-black uniform reminiscent of the looks seen during the decade.

Like the Notre Dame and Maryland uniforms, special attention to detail was given on the numbering of the uniform to include a pattern that mimics the look of the old-school texture of many college football jerseys.

The black jersey and pants are topped by a maroon helmet for the classic look of the Gamecocks form the era. South Carolina has used similar uniforms to mimic this look over the years, but this one is true to the 1980s look from head to toe.

The 1980s saw no bowl victories for South Carolina, but the Gamecocks did make trips to four bowl games. For a program that had played in four bowl games in program history before 1980, that was quite an accomplishment for the program. South Carolina ended the season ranked in the AP top 25 twice and climbed as high as No. 2 during the 1984 season. The 1984 season started off with two wins before upsetting No. 12 Georgia 17-10 to improve to 3-0. South Carolina also strung together wins against Pitt and Notre Dame (in South Bend). A home victory over No. 11 Florida State moved the Gamecocks up to No. 2 in the AP poll, but a loss to Navy dropped South Carolina out of the national title conversation despite a 22-21 victory over Clemson.

Other Under Armor schools unveiling retro uniforms as part of the 150th-anniversary celebration of college football on Tuesday included Notre Dame, Maryland, Northwestern and Wisconsin.

