Uncertainty reigns as to Wisconsin bringing Quintez Cephus back

By John TaylorAug 13, 2019, 8:38 AM EDT
After being found not guilty early last week on a pair of sexual assault charges, Quintez Cephus, in seeking readmission to Wisconsin, had requested an answer by that Thursday. That date came and went without an answer and, five days later, uncertainty continues to swirl over the wide receiver’s future status with not only the football program but with the university itself.

Cephus’ attorney, Steve Meyer, created quite the stir on Monday by claiming that the University of Wisconsin-Madison had “sent us a clear message they do not want… Cephus to be a student at the university this semester.” Not long after, the university released a statement in which it very stridently pushed back against the attorney’s contention:

The information provided today by attorney Stephen Meyer is false.

UW-Madison is committed to performing a complete and thorough review of any petition for reinstatement that it receives. In most cases this involves a full review of all relevant court records, which in this case were not provided in the petition. We are working to gather this information currently and will complete our review of the petition as quickly as possible once we have it. No decision on this matter has been made at this time.

Generally speaking, it’s important to note that the University of Wisconsin System’s code of student conduct is separate from criminal law and that students may be held responsible for violations of the code regardless of whether those violations are also criminal. State and federal law require us to apply the code of conduct impartially and consistently regardless of the identities of the individuals involved.

It’s unclear if either the player or the football program will receive clarification before the start of the 2019 season, although a handful of Cephus’ former teammates — Zach Baun, Tyler Biadasz, Jack Coan, Garrett Groshek, Chris Orr, AJ Taylor and Jonathan Taylor — signed a letter directed at Chancellor Rebecca Blank seeking the receiver’s immediate reinstatement.

You have all the facts. You and your staff now have an opportunity to make a fully informed decision for the first time. Your decision can alleviate a racial tension felt by your students. You get to decide if the University confirms or corrects this feeling.

Two days after very loudly proclaiming his innocence and announcing he was taking a leave of absence from the Wisconsin football team, Cephus was charged in late August of last year with felony sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony sexual assault.  The criminal complaint filed against him stated that he allegedly “sexually assaulted two drunken women at once in the bedroom of his apartment in April” of 2018.

It took a jury of his peers less than 45 minutes to acquit him on both of those counts earlier this month.

Cephus was initially suspended by the Badgers football program before being expelled by the university last semester.  In October of last year, Cephus sued the University of Wisconsin-Madison in U.S. District Court, claiming that the school violated his constitutional rights.  That suit was dropped in March of this year.

In 2017, Cephus led the run-centric Badgers in receiving touchdowns with six and yards per catch at 16.7.  His 501 receiving yards were good for second, while his 30 receptions were third on the team.  Because of the off-field situation that led to the suspension, Cephus didn’t play at all in 2018.

Cephus still has two years of eligibility he could use, either at UW or another FBS program.  He would be eligible to play immediately if he decided to transfer from the Badgers.

Report: Alabama, Penn State among schools lined up by HBO for Hard Knocks-style show

By John TaylorAug 13, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
As an unabashed fan of the pro version of the series, this has the chance to be epic, must-see television.

According to a report from DevilsDigest.com, HBO has lined up four Power Five programs as part of a Hard Knocks-style series that is set to air this coming college football season.  Those four schools include Alabama, Arizona State, Penn State and Washington State.

(Writer’s note: Behind the scenes with Nick Saban, Herm Edwards and Mike Leach? Yes, please!)

In a statement to 247Sports.com, Penn State confirmed that they are in talks to be a part of the project.

“As we do with all opportunities we feel can enhance our program,” the school began, “we are exploring the prospect of working on this project with the appropriate officials from all parties involved.”

None of the other schools reportedly involved have publicly addressed the potential development.

 

Miami QB Tate Martell expected to return to practice Tuesday

By John TaylorAug 13, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
If this was indeed a holdout/hissyfit, it will apparently be a short one.

Following a quarterback competition that included transfer Tate Martell and quasi-incumbent N’Kosi Perry, Manny Diaz announced Monday that redshirt freshman Jarren Williams has been named as Miami’s starting quarterback.  Shortly thereafter, it was reported that the Martell, arguably the most divisive benchwarmer in today’s college football, was a no-show for a closed practice after losing out on the job.

While he reportedly wasn’t at practice — the football program has not commented publicly on whether he was or wasn’t — Martell was in attendance at a post-practice team meeting Monday night.  Additionally, the Miami Herald wrote, the redshirt sophomore “is expected to practice Tuesday.”

Again, The U has not addressed any of these developments publicly, including growing talk that a position change for Martell is an option.

Martell was a four-star member of OSU’s 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the country.  After redshirting as a true freshman, Martell threw for 269 yards and a touchdown on 23-of-28 passing this past season while also running for another 128 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Provided he sticks with the Hurricanes and doesn’t transfer yet again, Martell and Perry will continue fighting for the opportunity to be the backup quarterback behind Williams.

Dismissed Florida DB John Huggins enters transfer portal

By John TaylorAug 13, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
Given the boot in Gainesville, John Huggins is officially on the hunt for a new college football home.

One of five members of the Florida football program, including four players, accused of violence against women since Dan Mullen took over following the 2017 regular season, Huggins was dismissed by the Gators after allegations surfaced that he choked a 19-year-old female student who had confiscated his cell phone prior to a tutoring session. Just three days later, a UF official has confirmed that the defensive back’s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Huggins was a three-star member of the Gators’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 28 safety in the country. He played in the first eight games of his true freshman season before his non-suspension suspension went into effect.

Prior to the off-field issues coming to light, Huggins had been expected to play an expanded role in Florida’s ever-thinning secondary this coming season.

Like Huggins, the other three players accused of violence against women are no longer members of the football program. Two of them — quarterback Jalon Jones (FCS) and defensive back Brian Edwards (Central Michigan) — moved on to other schools after entering the portal, while the third, wide receiver Justin Watkins, is still in the portal after leaving UF in late July “to better my opportunities.”

Arizona State names true freshman as its starting QB… and true freshman as his backup

By John TaylorAug 13, 2019, 9:29 AM EDT
This is something you don’t see very often.  At all.

Heading into summer camp, Jayden Daniels was seemingly the favorite to land Arizona State’s starting quarterback job.  Overnight, head coach Herm Edwards confirmed that Daniels has won the competition over a handful of (mostly) youthful contenders and earned the starting job.

If Daniels is under center when ASU kicks off 2019 against Kent State Aug. 29, it will mark the first time in school history that a true freshman has begun a season as the starting quarterback.

But wait, there’s more.

In addition to naming Daniels, Edwards also confirmed that Joey Yellen will be Daniels’ primary backup.  Like Daniels, Yellen is a true freshman.  It’s believed that this is the second time an FBS school has gone into a season with true freshman Nos. 1 and 2 on the depth chart, the first* being Texas Tech in 2013 with future Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and Davis Webb.

Yet another true freshman, Ethan Long, was in the mix as well, as was redshirt junior Dillon Sterling-Cole.  With a mere 57 — 55 of which came in 2017, incidentally — Sterling-Cole is the only quarterback on ASU’s roster to attempt a pass at the collegiate level.

The only other quarterback listed on the roster is Trenton Bourguet… who is also a true freshman.

Daniels, ASU’s top recruit this past cycle, and Yellen were four-star 2019 signees, with the former rated as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the latter the No. 2 pro-style quarterback. Long was a three-star prospect in this year’s class, with all three of the freshmen enrolling in January to get a head start on the competition.

(*Thanks to our Twitter follower @HughesCas for reminding the reminder!)