Alabama upgrades to LED lighting at Bryant-Denny Stadium ahead of 2019 campaign

Like an easy home improvement project you might have undertaken this summer, Alabama has upgraded the lighting at Bryant-Denny Stadium ahead of the 2019 season.
And yes, they can do a lot fancier things than just illuminate the field at night, as athletic director Greg Byrne illustrated in a few tweets this week.
“The current lights were at the end of their effective life and we wanted to go to LEDs because they are so much more efficient,” Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News. “As an added bonus, that gave us some color capability and we are excited about exploring some different ways to use that.”
It’s doubtful anybody with the Crimson Tide is expecting a full on Pink Floyd show at the stadium as a result of the new lights but something says that crimson shade will get a workout during games in primetime to help energize the crowd.
Alabama opens their season against Duke on Aug. 31 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta which means the first chance to see the new lights will come during Week 2’s home opener against New Mexico State. That game kicks off at 3pm CT so we might only get a glimpse at what the LEDs are capable of but given that the Tide will be involved in plenty of big showdowns, chances are high we’ll see the new color combinations at some point later in the season when the team hits primetime.
The Mullet apparently isn’t moving anytime soon.
After several years of his name coming up in the coaching carousel — and a few tense flirtations with programs like Tennessee — Mike Gundy is making a media push to reaffirm his love for the old alma mater just before his 15th season at Oklahoma State.
“No, I wouldn’t have thought I would still be here, but I do now,” Gundy told ESPN. “This is who I am. This is what I am. This is where I belong. This is me. There’s no reason for me to go anywhere else.”
The man with the hair no other head coach can come close to isn’t wrong, as he is a former star quarterback at the school and has led the Cowboys to relatively unprecedented success. OSU has won a Big 12 title during his tenure and, outside of rival Oklahoma, has been one of the more consistent programs atop the conference — last year’s 7-6 campaign more aberration than the norm it once was before Gundy was elevated to the big chair.
The 52-year-old is now the third-longest tenured head coach in FBS right now and is certainly well compensated at over $5 million per year. Per USA Today, his salary ranks just outside the top 10 nationally.
Gundy has other reasons to stick around Stillwater too, as the opportunity to potentially coach one of his sons is fast approaching. He told ESPN that he also once considered a jump to the NFL ranks with somebody like the Dallas Cowboys but it appears even that too is off the table to stick with the orange and black.
We’ll have to file all this away the next time Gundy’s name comes up in connection with a big opening at one of the sport’s bluebloods but at least as we approach the dawn of a new season, the Oklahoma State lifer is going nowhere soon.
For yet another college football player, maybe the third time will be the charm?
In February of this year, Calvin Ashley announced his transfer from Auburn; in March, the offensive lineman announced that he would be transferring to Florida Atlantic. Less than five months later, Ashley is on the move again, with the player confirming to 247Sports.com and head coach Lane Kiffin to the Palm Beach Post that the projected starter at right tackle has decided to transfer from FAU.
Ashley has a young son and told the recruiting website that wants to be closer to family. Kiffin, meanwhile, was taken aback by the development.
“Very surprising for us,” Kiffin said. “Disappointing, but wish him the best of luck.”
As he recovered from an unspecified illness and awaited clearance from team doctors, Ashley had not participated in practice since the Owls summer camp kicked off earlier this month.
It’s believed that Ashley will transfer to an FCS school, Florida A&M, although that hasn’t yet been confirmed. If it’s to the FCS school, he’ll be eligible to compete immediately as a redshirt sophomore.
Ashley was a five-star member of Auburn’s 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 1 player at any position in the District of Columbia*; the No. 6 offensive tackle in the country; and the No. 26 prospect on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated signee in the Tigers’ class that year.
After taking a redshirt as a true freshman on The Plains, Ashley didn’t see the field at all in 2018 as he battled an undisclosed medical issue.
(*Don’t ask me how going to FAMU gets him closer to family in D.C.)
The official coronation of one of the most high-profile transfers of the 2019 offseason is nearly upon us. Probably.
In mid-July, Ryan Day stated that he wasn’t ready to crown Justin Fields as his first starting quarterback at Ohio State even as most of the free world viewed him as the clear frontrunner for the job coming out of spring practice. Halfway through summer camp, and with the start of the 2019 campaign a little over two weeks away, Day still hasn’t named his starter under center, although that will likely change early next week.
Day declined to say which one of Fields and fellow transfer Gunnar Hoak had the edge heading into the homestretch, although the head coach did give a very sizable clue as to the direction in which the competition is headed.
Fields transferred to Ohio State in January of this year, not long after leaving Georgia. A month later, he was granted an immediate-eligibility waiver that will allow him to play in 2019.
Fields was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 player regardless of position in the Class of 2018. He spent his true freshman season as the primary backup to then-sophomore starter Jake Fromm, completing 27-of-39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran the ball 42 times for 266 yards and scored another four touchdowns on the ground.
Hoak, meanwhile, began his collegiate playing career at Kentucky before leaving the SEC school in late April and landing at OSU a few days later.
After losing out in the UK quarterback competition that ended in summer camp, Hoak spent the 2018 season as starter Terry Wilson‘s primary backup. In that role, Hoak completed 13 of his 26 passes for 167 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Coming out of high school in Dublin, Ohio, Hoak was a three-star 2016 signee. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.
Matthew Baldwin, who had been a part of the competition with Fields in the spring, left OSU in mid-April and eventually found a new home at TCU later on in the offseason. Unlike Fields, though, Baldwin’s appeal for immediate eligibility was denied.
The front-runner to start under center for Georgia Tech this season has seen his eligibility clock extended by the ever-benevolent NCAA.
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2016, and then serving as the primary backup to starter TaQuon Marshall in 2017 — he didn’t attempt a pass and carried the ball just once in that role — Lucas Johnson suffered a foot injury during Tech’s summer camp last year that sidelined the quarterback for the entire 2018 season. As he’s set to enter his redshirt junior season with the Yellow Jackets, Johnson took to Twitter Tuesday to announce that the NCAA has already granted him what would be his sixth season of eligibility.
That means that, even after this season, Johnson will have another two years of eligibility he can use beginning in 2020.
Exiting spring practice and then entering summer camp, Johnson has been viewed as the favorite to replace Marshall as the starter. Redshirt sophomore Tobias Oliver, who served as the Yellow Jackets’ QB2 this past season, remains in the mix for the starting job as well, although he has significant ground to make up before Tech opens the 2019 season on the road Aug. 29 against defending national champion Clemson.