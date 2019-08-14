Alabama upgrades to LED lighting at Bryant-Denny Stadium ahead of 2019 campaign

Like an easy home improvement project you might have undertaken this summer, Alabama has upgraded the lighting at Bryant-Denny Stadium ahead of the 2019 season.

And yes, they can do a lot fancier things than just illuminate the field at night, as athletic director Greg Byrne illustrated in a few tweets this week.

I know everyone enjoyed the yellow tint at Bryant-Denny 😉….but we now have new LED lights 💡! #JustTurnedThemOn #RollTide 🐘👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/qXSxpyAOLG — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) August 13, 2019

We even have color capabilities- perhaps Crimson after we score? 🐘 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/mqs62yNvq4 — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) August 13, 2019

“The current lights were at the end of their effective life and we wanted to go to LEDs because they are so much more efficient,” Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News. “As an added bonus, that gave us some color capability and we are excited about exploring some different ways to use that.”

It’s doubtful anybody with the Crimson Tide is expecting a full on Pink Floyd show at the stadium as a result of the new lights but something says that crimson shade will get a workout during games in primetime to help energize the crowd.

Alabama opens their season against Duke on Aug. 31 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta which means the first chance to see the new lights will come during Week 2’s home opener against New Mexico State. That game kicks off at 3pm CT so we might only get a glimpse at what the LEDs are capable of but given that the Tide will be involved in plenty of big showdowns, chances are high we’ll see the new color combinations at some point later in the season when the team hits primetime.