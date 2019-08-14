Ex-Auburn OT Calvin Ashley is now ex-FAU OT Calvin Ashley

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For yet another college football player, maybe the third time will be the charm?

In February of this year, Calvin Ashley announced his transfer from Auburn; in March, the offensive lineman announced that he would be transferring to Florida Atlantic. Less than five months later, Ashley is on the move again, with the player confirming to 247Sports.com and head coach Lane Kiffin to the Palm Beach Post that the projected starter at right tackle has decided to transfer from FAU.

Ashley has a young son and told the recruiting website that wants to be closer to family. Kiffin, meanwhile, was taken aback by the development.

“Very surprising for us,” Kiffin said. “Disappointing, but wish him the best of luck.”

As he recovered from an unspecified illness and awaited clearance from team doctors, Ashley had not participated in practice since the Owls summer camp kicked off earlier this month.

It’s believed that Ashley will transfer to an FCS school, Florida A&M, although that hasn’t yet been confirmed. If it’s to the FCS school, he’ll be eligible to compete immediately as a redshirt sophomore.

Ashley was a five-star member of Auburn’s 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 1 player at any position in the District of Columbia*; the No. 6 offensive tackle in the country; and the No. 26 prospect on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated signee in the Tigers’ class that year.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman on The Plains, Ashley didn’t see the field at all in 2018 as he battled an undisclosed medical issue.

(*Don’t ask me how going to FAMU gets him closer to family in D.C.)