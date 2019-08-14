Florida State latest to open up beer/wine sales for football games

At this point, it seems easier to announce who isn’t expanding alcohol sales for football games this fall.

Hot on the heels of several other ACC programs announcing the same, Florida State confirmed that they would be opening up beer/wine sales at several locations around Doak Campbell Stadium for the upcoming football season.

“We have worked closely with both FSU and Tallahassee police to monitor our alcohol sales at athletic venues, and we believe we have a good plan in place to continue a successful program at our football games,” said David Coburn, FSU’s Director of Athletics, in a release. “We also benefit from having a fairly comprehensive guide of best practices drawn from the experiences with alcohol sales at other college and professional football venues around the country.

“We expect our fans who choose to take advantage of this program to do so responsibly.”

While the school noted that five locations will be selling adult beverages for games, only two concession stands within Doak will be serving beer and wine. The three other stands will be located outside the facility to accommodate tailgaters.

Who knows what kind of team Florida State will have in 2019 during Year 2 under head coach Willie Taggart but at least if things turn south between the lines, fans will have something to do at the stadium in lieu of getting tans and reading books thanks to this announcement.