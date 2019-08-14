Georgia Tech QB Lucas Johnson granted sixth season of eligibility

The front-runner to start under center for Georgia Tech this season has seen his eligibility clock extended by the ever-benevolent NCAA.
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2016, and then serving as the primary backup to starter TaQuon Marshall in 2017 — he didn’t attempt a pass and carried the ball just once in that role — Lucas Johnson suffered a foot injury during Tech’s summer camp last year that sidelined the quarterback for the entire 2018 season. As he’s set to enter his redshirt junior season with the Yellow Jackets, Johnson took to Twitter Tuesday to announce that the NCAA has already granted him what would be his sixth season of eligibility.
That means that, even after this season, Johnson will have another two years of eligibility he can use beginning in 2020.
Exiting spring practice and then entering summer camp, Johnson has been viewed as the favorite to replace Marshall as the starter. Redshirt sophomore Tobias Oliver, who served as the Yellow Jackets’ QB2 this past season, remains in the mix for the starting job as well, although he has significant ground to make up before Tech opens the 2019 season on the road Aug. 29 against defending national champion Clemson.