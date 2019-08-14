Illinois city sponsoring Bahamas Bowl actually pays off after recent investment

One of the most random bowl sponsorships in recent history was apparently a good investment after all.
Last season the Bahamas Bowl got social media abuzz for a rather unique sponsorship that put it in the rare pantheon occupied by other greats such as the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl and the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl. The Caribbean-based game was officially known as the ‘Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl’ and that tagline was the result the city of Elk Grove, Illinois putting up six-figures to sponsor the bowl game itself.
While many laughed off the unique relationship of an actual city sponsoring a bowl game, it turns out the exposure that the city got out of the deal far exceeded whatever publicity that Florida International and Toledo got out of the contest.
According to the Associated Press, Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is placing their latest Chicago-area store in Elk Grove and the genesis of the location came from one of the company’s real estate managers watching the bowl game back in December.
“You’re always looking for places that are business friendly,” said Chad Bruner. “The sponsorship opens the door into reading the article and you get more information as far as what they were trying to do. That really kind of just showed us that’s a place that you can probably go and get some business done.”
Business will certainly be done as the city expects several million dollars in tax revenue from the venture, which will see Love’s build a new 7,600 square-foot facility not too far from Chicago’ O’Hare International Airport. Not bad considering the sponsorship of the Bahamas Bowl only ran $300,000 for Elk Grove in the first place.
The city will continue their sponsorship of the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl in 2019 and something says that after this story, they won’t be the only municipality to consider ponying up some cash to get in on the latest trend for bowl games in college football’s unique postseason.
Dino Babers’ reclamation of Syracuse football is paying off in other areas for the university. Maybe not in the way his administration wanted but it’s paying off nonetheless according to one new poll.
In their updated 2019 rankings, The Princeton Review has named Syracuse as the No. 1 party school in America — edging out No. 2 Alabama. Things would certainly be different when it comes to the football field with those two programs but the Orange can claim superiority to the Tide in on area at least.
The review says it takes into account “ratings concerning the use of alcohol and drugs at their school, the number of hours they study outside of class time, and the popularity of fraternities/sororities at their school.”
Other FBS schools to make the top 20 include No. 4 West Virginia, No. 5 Tulane, No. 8 Wake Forest, No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 16 Florida, No. 18 Florida State and No. 20 UConn.
Some of those make sense… others not so much. It doesn’t appear that tailgating was a big factor in the overall rankings but we’re sure that would have changed the order rather significantly for some schools.
Either way, go ahead and print up those ‘We’re No. 1’ shirts Orange fans.
It has been a busy week for the NCAA legal team.
On Monday, the association learned that the Ninth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals had upheld an earlier ruling in the Dawson v. NCAA case. At the heart of the matter was former USC linebacker Lamar Dawson, who sued the NCAA and Pac-12 three years ago over labor law violations and argued he was an employee who was entitled to pay and even overtime.
California courts had dismissed the case initially but it was appealed to the Ninth Circuit where the NCAA finally prevailed in getting the suit tossed.
“Dawson cannot demonstrate that the NCAA or the PAC-12 had the power to fire or hire him,” Chief Judge Sidney Thomas wrote in the opinion, according to Inside Higher Ed.
This week also saw the conclusion of another large case that the NCAA battled for several years. According to a release from the association, their settlement in the Arrington v. NCAA case was approved by a district court judge, clearing the way for the next steps in that case.
At the heart of the matter is former Eastern Illinois football player Adrian Arrington, who sued the NCAA way back in 2011 over concussions and concussion monitoring. Terms of the settlement include some $70 million being put into a fund for concussion testing for athletes who played prior to July 2016 and a further $5 million in research funding provided by the NCAA.
“The measures provided through this agreement will allow qualifying student-athletes access to medical screening and evaluation to assist the student-athletes’ treating physicians with their whole health care,” NCAA Chief Medical Officer Brian Hainline said in a statement. “The NCAA remains committed to identifying advancements to address head injuries in NCAA sports.”
The N-C-two-A is by no means in the clear in the courtroom with numerous other lawsuits still pending against the organization but at least the folks in Indianapolis can close a few files after this week’s busy docket.
Like an easy home improvement project you might have undertaken this summer, Alabama has upgraded the lighting at Bryant-Denny Stadium ahead of the 2019 season.
And yes, they can do a lot fancier things than just illuminate the field at night, as athletic director Greg Byrne illustrated in a few tweets this week.
“The current lights were at the end of their effective life and we wanted to go to LEDs because they are so much more efficient,” Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News. “As an added bonus, that gave us some color capability and we are excited about exploring some different ways to use that.”
It’s doubtful anybody with the Crimson Tide is expecting a full on Pink Floyd show at the stadium as a result of the new lights but something says that crimson shade will get a workout during games in primetime to help energize the crowd.
Alabama opens their season against Duke on Aug. 31 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta which means the first chance to see the new lights will come during Week 2’s home opener against New Mexico State. That game kicks off at 3pm CT so we might only get a glimpse at what the LEDs are capable of but given that the Tide will be involved in plenty of big showdowns, chances are high we’ll see the new color combinations at some point later in the season when the team hits primetime.
The Mullet apparently isn’t moving anytime soon.
After several years of his name coming up in the coaching carousel — and a few tense flirtations with programs like Tennessee — Mike Gundy is making a media push to reaffirm his love for the old alma mater just before his 15th season at Oklahoma State.
“No, I wouldn’t have thought I would still be here, but I do now,” Gundy told ESPN. “This is who I am. This is what I am. This is where I belong. This is me. There’s no reason for me to go anywhere else.”
The man with the hair no other head coach can come close to isn’t wrong, as he is a former star quarterback at the school and has led the Cowboys to relatively unprecedented success. OSU has won a Big 12 title during his tenure and, outside of rival Oklahoma, has been one of the more consistent programs atop the conference — last year’s 7-6 campaign more aberration than the norm it once was before Gundy was elevated to the big chair.
The 52-year-old is now the third-longest tenured head coach in FBS right now and is certainly well compensated at over $5 million per year. Per USA Today, his salary ranks just outside the top 10 nationally.
Gundy has other reasons to stick around Stillwater too, as the opportunity to potentially coach one of his sons is fast approaching. He told ESPN that he also once considered a jump to the NFL ranks with somebody like the Dallas Cowboys but it appears even that too is off the table to stick with the orange and black.
We’ll have to file all this away the next time Gundy’s name comes up in connection with a big opening at one of the sport’s bluebloods but at least as we approach the dawn of a new season, the Oklahoma State lifer is going nowhere soon.