‘Narrowing of the spine’ leaves Tennessee DB Baylen Buchanan’s status for 2019 up in the air

The status of a key piece of Tennessee’s defensive secondary is decidedly up in the air due to a potentially serious health condition.
In meeting with the assembled media Tuesday, head coach Jeremy Pruitt revealed that Baylen Buchanan has been diagnosed with “a narrowing of the spine.” The genetic condition with which the cornerback is dealing, cervical spinal stenosis, has led to a handful of college football to retire from the sport over the past several years.
While it’s not yet to that point in this case, Pruitt said Buchanan will remain sidelined for the foreseeable future as further medical testing will determine what’s in the best interests of the player moving forward.
“[F]or his safety and precaution, we’re holding him out,” the coach said according to 247Sports.com. “We’ve sent him to a lot of specialists across the country, and (we’re) just kind of waiting and gathering information.
“[O]ne thing you’ve got to figure out, right, is this something that he’s had the whole time he’s played, right? Or is this something that just kind of has happened right now. But (for) precautionary (reasons), we’ve held him out, and we’re going to continue to do that, because his safety is our first priority.”
This past season, Buchanan started all 12 games for the Volunteers.
There was some transfer news coming out of Miami overnight, although it didn’t involve the player most thought it would earlier in the week.
The official reason for Derrick Smith‘s conspicuous absence from practice earlier in the day Tuesday was a “personal matter.” Very late that night, Smith took to Twitter to announce he is “no longer on the University of Miami football team.”
The third-year junior defensive back also confirmed that his name is in the NCAA transfer database.
The Orange Park, Fla., native came to The U as a three-star member of the football program’s 2017 recruiting class. The past two seasons, Smith saw action in 25 of the Hurricanes’ 26 games and was credited with 24 tackles, 1½ of which were for a loss.
Prior to his decision to leave, Smith was expected to play an expanded role in the Hurricanes’ secondary this coming season.
For the second time in less than two years, Ravontae Holt is dealing with a significant knee injury.
According to WyoSports.net‘s Robert Gagliardi, the Wyoming defensive tackle will miss the entire 2019 season because of a torn ACL sustained earlier in summer camp. Holt will undergo surgery in the not-too-distant future to repair the damage.
Based on the timing of the injury, Holt should be healthy enough to return for spring practice next year.
Holt suffered a torn ACL in the same knee in November of 2017. According to head coach Craig Bohl, the ligament graft from that first surgery was torn in this latest injury and will result in a second surgery.
The past two seasons, Holt started three of the 21 games in which he played. All three of those starting appearances came during the 2017 season in which he was injured.
Prior to this latest health setback, Holt was projected as a starter in the middle the Cowboys’ defensive line.
Colorado State may be losing a linebacker to a team in the Big Ten. Zach Schlager has reportedly left the Rams with the intent on joining the Nebraska Cornhuskers as a walk-on. The news was reported by The Coloradoan.
Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo confirmed in a brief statement that Schlager has decided to leave the program in pursuit of a playing opportunity with another program. Nebraska has not commented on the status of Schlager or any other potential walk-on players.
Schlager appeared in four games for the Rams in 2018 as a true freshman, which will allow him to preserve one year of eligibility and retain four years of eligibility beginning in 2019. However, as a transfer, Schlager will have to sit out the 2019 season per NCAA rules. That will leave Schlager with three years of eligibility to use beginning in 2020 in Lincoln.
Every school has their own traditions, and the University of North Carolina is hoping to start up a new one this season. Following wins on the football field, UNC will light the Carolina Bell Tower in Carolina blue to celebrate the latest victory.
That is a pretty cool sight, although one might be curious why UNC doesn’t make this the norm for one of their signature buildings on campus. Regardless, UNC is hoping to light the sky blue a number of times for new head coach Mack Brown, back for his second stint with the program this fall. The Tar Heels won just two game sin 2018, down from three wins in 2017.