NCAA settles one football lawsuit, gets favorable ruling from appeals court in another

It has been a busy week for the NCAA legal team.

On Monday, the association learned that the Ninth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals had upheld an earlier ruling in the Dawson v. NCAA case. At the heart of the matter was former USC linebacker Lamar Dawson, who sued the NCAA and Pac-12 three years ago over labor law violations and argued he was an employee who was entitled to pay and even overtime.

California courts had dismissed the case initially but it was appealed to the Ninth Circuit where the NCAA finally prevailed in getting the suit tossed.

“Dawson cannot demonstrate that the NCAA or the PAC-12 had the power to fire or hire him,” Chief Judge Sidney Thomas wrote in the opinion, according to Inside Higher Ed.

This week also saw the conclusion of another large case that the NCAA battled for several years. According to a release from the association, their settlement in the Arrington v. NCAA case was approved by a district court judge, clearing the way for the next steps in that case.

At the heart of the matter is former Eastern Illinois football player Adrian Arrington, who sued the NCAA way back in 2011 over concussions and concussion monitoring. Terms of the settlement include some $70 million being put into a fund for concussion testing for athletes who played prior to July 2016 and a further $5 million in research funding provided by the NCAA.

“The measures provided through this agreement will allow qualifying student-athletes access to medical screening and evaluation to assist the student-athletes’ treating physicians with their whole health care,” NCAA Chief Medical Officer Brian Hainline said in a statement. “The NCAA remains committed to identifying advancements to address head injuries in NCAA sports.”

The N-C-two-A is by no means in the clear in the courtroom with numerous other lawsuits still pending against the organization but at least the folks in Indianapolis can close a few files after this week’s busy docket.