Ohio State seeking trademark on THE most common word in THE English language

By John TaylorAug 14, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT
My family is as diehard Ohio State fans as they come, and even they consider this ridiculously pretentious.

The word “the” is one of the most common words in the English language, if not THE most common word.  It’s also a source of pride in the Buckeye State when it comes to THE Ohio State University, with the stressing of the word “the” causing most outside of the extended Buckeye Nation to bristle and/or throw up a little in their mouths.

In that vein, OSU confirmed to the Columbus Dispatch that it has submitted a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.  The trademark would apply to “the word ‘The’ when used in conjunction with the university’s name on items marketed for sale,” the Dispatch wrote.

The university filed its application with the government agency Aug. 8 of this year.

“Like other institutions, Ohio State works to vigorously protect the university’s brand and trademarks,” an OSU spokesperson told the newspaper in a statement.

“These assets hold significant value, which benefits our students and faculty and the broader community by supporting our core academic mission of teaching and research.”

As noted by ESPN.com, “[c]ommon words and phrases can be trademarked if the seeker can prove a distinctive usage outside the traditional meaning.”

Georgia Tech QB Lucas Johnson granted sixth season of eligibility

By John TaylorAug 14, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
The front-runner to start under center for Georgia Tech this season has seen his eligibility clock extended by the ever-benevolent NCAA.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2016, and then serving as the primary backup to starter TaQuon Marshall in 2017 — he didn’t attempt a pass and carried the ball just once in that role — Lucas Johnson suffered a foot injury during Tech’s summer camp last year that sidelined the quarterback for the entire 2018 season.  As he’s set to enter his redshirt junior season with the Yellow Jackets, Johnson took to Twitter Tuesday to announce that the NCAA has already granted him what would be his sixth season of eligibility.

That means that, even after this season, Johnson will have another two years of eligibility he can use beginning in 2020.

Exiting spring practice and then entering summer camp, Johnson has been viewed as the favorite to replace Marshall as the starter.  Redshirt sophomore Tobias Oliver, who served as the Yellow Jackets’ QB2 this past season, remains in the mix for the starting job as well, although he has significant ground to make up before Tech opens the 2019 season on the road Aug. 29 against defending national champion Clemson.

Vandy becomes fifth SEC school to embrace league’s alcohol policy shift

By John TaylorAug 14, 2019, 11:31 AM EDT
And then there were five.

Back in May, the SEC announced that it would give its member institutions “the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues” in general seating areas.  Already, Arkansas (HERE), LSU (HERE), Missouri (HERE) and Texas A&M (HERE) have embraced the shift in policy.

Wednesday morning, Vanderbilt became the fifth to open the taps as the university announced “[a]lcohol will be available for purchase by the general public at Vanderbilt Stadium” beginning with this coming football season. “A portion of revenue generated from alcohol sales will be used to support prevention and education programming on campus related to alcohol use,” the school said in a press release, adding that alcohol, including beer and wine, will only be sold at designated concession stands and will not be available for purchase in seating areas.

There will also be a limit on the number of alcoholic beverages that can be purchased during a single transaction.

“Not only will this game-day initiative enhance our fan experience, it will provide additional resources to invest in our mission of helping our student-athletes succeed on and off the field, such as through facility enhancements and in other areas,” vice-chancellor of athletics Malcolm Turner said in a statement. “We want our Commodore family to have a safe, inclusive, and welcoming experience at our games, and we will continue to monitor this new amenity closely throughout the upcoming football season.”

While close to half of the league will sell alcohol in 2019, not all conference members have embraced the change.  Yet.

Georgia was the first SEC school to announce that it would not be expanding alcohol sales, at least this fall.  Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky (HERE) and South Carolina (HERE) have also joined UGA in not (yet) taking advantage of the SEC’s shift in policy, while Ole Miss is leaning in that general direction as well.

Last month, the Knoxville Beer Board approved a permit that would allow alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium, although Tennessee has not yet officially announced its availability for Volunteer football games this fall.

Florida and Mississippi State are the only other SEC schools that have not publicly stated its alcohol intentions, one way or the other, for the 2019 campaign.

Attorney says dismissed Florida DB never choked female tutor

By John TaylorAug 14, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
3 Comments

As Florida prepares for the start of the season on the field, one off-field imbroglio hasn’t quite gone away just yet.

One of five members of the Florida football program, including four players, accused of violence against women since Dan Mullen took over following the 2017 regular season, John Huggins was dismissed by the Gators after allegations from October of last year surfaced that he choked a 19-year-old female student who had confiscated his cell phone prior to a tutoring session. Just three days later, a UF official confirmed that the defensive back’s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

According to Huggins’ attorney, Ron Kozlowski, the police report filed in connection to the alleged choking, while accurate in general, is “inaccurate… in one critical place.” From the Tampa Bay Times:

Kozlowski said the tutoring sessions took place in a “light, playful atmosphere.” The University of Florida Police Department report that accused Huggins of battery mentions a previous incident in which an unnamed player braided the tutor’s hair.

Kozlowski said that context is key in understanding Huggins’ version of events of the Oct. 1 incident. The tutor took away Huggins’ phone to make sure that he would return to the lesson, which he often failed to do. Kozlowski said the woman’s remarks were done in a joking manner, and Huggins responded by joking back and putting his hands around her “the way, if you had a sister when you were a kid, you might do.”

Police observed no marks on the tutor’s neck, and she told police she could breathe the entire time.

“Absolutely no malicious intent whatsoever,” Kozlowski said. “He did not choke her.

As previously reported, the alleged victim declined to pursue criminal charges against Huggins. “[S]he wrote in her sworn statement to police that she was ‘more worried about his studies’ than in pressing charges,” the Times wrote.

The attorney added that, given that “the media attention had become so intense,” his client was in complete agreement with the parting of ways with the Gators.

Huggins was a three-star member of the Gators’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 28 safety in the country. He played in the first eight games of his true freshman season before being sidelined following the alleged incident with the tutor.

Prior to the off-field issue coming to light, Huggins had been expected to play an expanded role in Florida’s ever-thinning secondary this coming season.

Will Washington State flag’s College GameDay streak come to an end at Disney World?

By John TaylorAug 14, 2019, 9:59 AM EDT
1 Comment

Say it ain’t so, Mickey.

Along with Lee Corso, one of the constants you can count on seeing when you turn on ESPN‘s College GameDay Saturday mornings during the college football season is the Washington State flag flying somewhere in the crowd, regardless of from where the show originates.  Ol’ Crimson first appeared around the GameDay set in Austin on Oct. 4, 2003, and has made it to every show since, a streak of 224 straight appearances.

Unfortunately, there is some serious concern that the streak won’t make it to 225.

ESPN announced Tuesday that College GameDay will set up camp and televise its popular pregame show from Walt Disney World ahead of the Week 0 Florida-Miami matchup at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium Aug. 24.  Unfortunately, the Magic Kingdom’s rules prohibit, among other things, flags from being flown on the Walt Disney World Resort Property.

It’s unclear whether Disney-owned ESPN has sought or will seek an exemption for the popular Wazzu flag.

As for those responsible for getting Ol’ Crimson from site to site season after season?  From KREM-TV:

KREM 2’s Brenna Greene reached out to Tom Pounds, who started the College GameDay tradition. He says the Ol’ Crimson Booster Club is making every effort to coordinate a way to wave the flag there. The booster club said in a statement it wouldn’t be a real college football Saturday without College GameDay and Ol’ Crimson together.