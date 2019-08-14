Ryan Day expects Ohio State to name starting QB Monday

The official coronation of one of the most high-profile transfers of the 2019 offseason is nearly upon us. Probably.

In mid-July, Ryan Day stated that he wasn’t ready to crown Justin Fields as his first starting quarterback at Ohio State even as most of the free world viewed him as the clear frontrunner for the job coming out of spring practice. Halfway through summer camp, and with the start of the 2019 campaign a little over two weeks away, Day still hasn’t named his starter under center, although that will likely change early next week.

Ryan Day says Ohio State plans to make a decision on the starting quarterback on Monday. — Colin Hass-Hill (@chasshill) August 14, 2019

Day declined to say which one of Fields and fellow transfer Gunnar Hoak had the edge heading into the homestretch, although the head coach did give a very sizable clue as to the direction in which the competition is headed.

Ryan Day on the quarterbacks' reps: "For the most part, when the ones have been out there, Justin has been out there." — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) August 14, 2019

Fields transferred to Ohio State in January of this year, not long after leaving Georgia. A month later, he was granted an immediate-eligibility waiver that will allow him to play in 2019.

Fields was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 player regardless of position in the Class of 2018. He spent his true freshman season as the primary backup to then-sophomore starter Jake Fromm, completing 27-of-39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran the ball 42 times for 266 yards and scored another four touchdowns on the ground.

Hoak, meanwhile, began his collegiate playing career at Kentucky before leaving the SEC school in late April and landing at OSU a few days later.

After losing out in the UK quarterback competition that ended in summer camp, Hoak spent the 2018 season as starter Terry Wilson‘s primary backup. In that role, Hoak completed 13 of his 26 passes for 167 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Coming out of high school in Dublin, Ohio, Hoak was a three-star 2016 signee. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.

Matthew Baldwin, who had been a part of the competition with Fields in the spring, left OSU in mid-April and eventually found a new home at TCU later on in the offseason. Unlike Fields, though, Baldwin’s appeal for immediate eligibility was denied.