Safety Derrick Smith tweets transfer from Miami

There was some transfer news coming out of Miami overnight, although it didn’t involve the player most thought it would earlier in the week.

The official reason for Derrick Smith‘s conspicuous absence from practice earlier in the day Tuesday was a “personal matter.” Very late that night, Smith took to Twitter to announce he is “no longer on the University of Miami football team.”

The third-year junior defensive back also confirmed that his name is in the NCAA transfer database.

The Orange Park, Fla., native came to The U as a three-star member of the football program’s 2017 recruiting class. The past two seasons, Smith saw action in 25 of the Hurricanes’ 26 games and was credited with 24 tackles, 1½ of which were for a loss.

Prior to his decision to leave, Smith was expected to play an expanded role in the Hurricanes’ secondary this coming season.