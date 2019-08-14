Syracuse is No. 1 ahead of Alabama in one new poll

Dino Babers’ reclamation of Syracuse football is paying off in other areas for the university. Maybe not in the way his administration wanted but it’s paying off nonetheless according to one new poll.

In their updated 2019 rankings, The Princeton Review has named Syracuse as the No. 1 party school in America — edging out No. 2 Alabama. Things would certainly be different when it comes to the football field with those two programs but the Orange can claim superiority to the Tide in on area at least.

The review says it takes into account “ratings concerning the use of alcohol and drugs at their school, the number of hours they study outside of class time, and the popularity of fraternities/sororities at their school.”

Other FBS schools to make the top 20 include No. 4 West Virginia, No. 5 Tulane, No. 8 Wake Forest, No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 16 Florida, No. 18 Florida State and No. 20 UConn.

Some of those make sense… others not so much. It doesn’t appear that tailgating was a big factor in the overall rankings but we’re sure that would have changed the order rather significantly for some schools.

Either way, go ahead and print up those ‘We’re No. 1’ shirts Orange fans.