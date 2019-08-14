Texas A&M loses highest-rated 2019 TE to broken ankle

In looking to replace the production lost at the tight end position with Jace Sternberger (48-832-10) off to the NFL, a highly-touted true freshman was viewed as a very viable option for Texas A&M. While that may ultimately prove to be the case for the Aggies, it won’t be for the foreseeable future.
Following practice Tuesday, Jimbo Fisher confirmed that Baylor Cupp had suffered a broken left ankle and underwent surgery earlier in the day. Cupp sustained the injury during a scrimmage Monday.
Fisher declined to give a timetable for Cupp’s return; according to 247Sports.com, though, it would be very surprising if Cupp played at all this season.
A four-star member of the Aggies’ 2019 recruiting class, Cupp was rated as the No. 1 tight end in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 53 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Showcasing that pedigree and teasing his potential in A&M’s spring game, the 6-6, 245-pound Cupp caught five passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.
With Cupp no longer part of the equation at the position, at least in the here and now, true sophomore Glenn Beal and true freshman Jalen Wydermyer are the likely favorites to replace Sternberger in the starting lineup. Last season, Beal caught no passes in eight appearances as he was used primarily as a blocker while Wydermyer was a four-star 2019 signee rated as the No. 15 player at the position.