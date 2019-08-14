Tom Mars says immediate eligibility at Florida unlikely for Georgia transfer Brenton Cox

And, if anyone would know, it’s Tom Mars.

Brenton Cox transferred to Florida earlier this month after he “parted ways” with rival Georgia, with the expectation being that the linebacker would be forced to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy both NCAA and SEC transfer rules. However, UF head coach Dan Mullen indicated earlier this week that the player and the program are in the process of seeking a waiver that would give Cox immediate eligibility this coming campaign.

Enter Mars, the former attorney-to-the-transfer-stars who has since joined the other side of the process last month as part of the NCAA’s newly-formed “Complex Case Unit.” So, Mr. Mars, what are Cox’s odds of being granted that waiver?

“Unless there’s some well-kept secret that would qualify him for a waiver, I’d say chances of Brenton Cox getting a waiver are approximately zero,” the attorney told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

So, there’s that.

If the appeal is denied, Cox would have three years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season after sitting out 2019. If approved, he’d have those three years plus a redshirt at his disposal.

A five-star member of UGA’s 2018 recruiting class, Cox was rated as the No. 2 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 23 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive signee in the Bulldogs’ class that year, cornerback Tyson Campbell, was rated higher than Cox.

As a true freshman, Cox played in 13 games and was credited with 20 tackles.

In April of this year, Cox was arrested on marijuana possession charges, which were expected to lead to a one-game suspension according to mandated university policy; that suspension will not extend to his new football home in Gainesville.