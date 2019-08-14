Wyoming loses likely starting DT Ravontae Holt to torn ACL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the second time in less than two years, Ravontae Holt is dealing with a significant knee injury.

According to WyoSports.net‘s Robert Gagliardi, the Wyoming defensive tackle will miss the entire 2019 season because of a torn ACL sustained earlier in summer camp. Holt will undergo surgery in the not-too-distant future to repair the damage.

Based on the timing of the injury, Holt should be healthy enough to return for spring practice next year.

Holt suffered a torn ACL in the same knee in November of 2017. According to head coach Craig Bohl, the ligament graft from that first surgery was torn in this latest injury and will result in a second surgery.

The past two seasons, Holt started three of the 21 games in which he played. All three of those starting appearances came during the 2017 season in which he was injured.

Prior to this latest health setback, Holt was projected as a starter in the middle the Cowboys’ defensive line.