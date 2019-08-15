Ex-UCLA WR Audie Omotosho transfers to East Carolina

One of the best names in college football has found himself a new home.

Audie Omotosho was one of at least seven UCLA Bruin football players who transferred from Chip Kelly‘s within two months of the end of the 2018 regular season. Over a half-year later, 247Sports.com reported, Omotosho has landed at East Carolina.

Omotosho was on the practice field for the first time with his new teammates Wednesday, although the wide receiver won’t be able to work in full pads until Saturday as he will have to go through the NCAA-mandated acclimation process. That process consists of wearing just shells and shorts for three practice periods before being permitted to take part in contact.

The good news for the Pirates is that Omotosho will be able to contribute immediately as he comes to the AAC school as a graduate transfer. As an added bonus, Omotosho will have another season of eligibility he can use in 2020.

A native of Plano, Tex., Omotosho landed at UCLA as a four-star member of the Bruins’ 2016 recruiting class. In what amounts to a massive understatement, Omotosho failed to live up to that impressive recruiting pedigree as he played in as many games and caught as many passes as I did during the three years he was at the Pac-12 school.

In fairness to Omotosho, he redshirted as a true freshman then missed each of the past two seasons because of injury — an ACL in 2017 and undisclosed issue this past season.