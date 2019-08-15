Ex-UCLA WR Audie Omotosho transfers to East Carolina

One of the best names in college football has found himself a new home.
Audie Omotosho was one of at least seven UCLA Bruin football players who transferred from Chip Kelly‘s within two months of the end of the 2018 regular season. Over a half-year later, 247Sports.com reported, Omotosho has landed at East Carolina.
Omotosho was on the practice field for the first time with his new teammates Wednesday, although the wide receiver won’t be able to work in full pads until Saturday as he will have to go through the NCAA-mandated acclimation process. That process consists of wearing just shells and shorts for three practice periods before being permitted to take part in contact.
The good news for the Pirates is that Omotosho will be able to contribute immediately as he comes to the AAC school as a graduate transfer. As an added bonus, Omotosho will have another season of eligibility he can use in 2020.
A native of Plano, Tex., Omotosho landed at UCLA as a four-star member of the Bruins’ 2016 recruiting class. In what amounts to a massive understatement, Omotosho failed to live up to that impressive recruiting pedigree as he played in as many games and caught as many passes as I did during the three years he was at the Pac-12 school.
In fairness to Omotosho, he redshirted as a true freshman then missed each of the past two seasons because of injury — an ACL in 2017 and undisclosed issue this past season.
At this point, it seems easier to announce who isn’t expanding alcohol sales for football games this fall.
Hot on the heels of several other ACC programs announcing the same, Florida State confirmed that they would be opening up beer/wine sales at several locations around Doak Campbell Stadium for the upcoming football season.
“We have worked closely with both FSU and Tallahassee police to monitor our alcohol sales at athletic venues, and we believe we have a good plan in place to continue a successful program at our football games,” said David Coburn, FSU’s Director of Athletics, in a release. “We also benefit from having a fairly comprehensive guide of best practices drawn from the experiences with alcohol sales at other college and professional football venues around the country.
“We expect our fans who choose to take advantage of this program to do so responsibly.”
While the school noted that five locations will be selling adult beverages for games, only two concession stands within Doak will be serving beer and wine. The three other stands will be located outside the facility to accommodate tailgaters.
Who knows what kind of team Florida State will have in 2019 during Year 2 under head coach Willie Taggart but at least if things turn south between the lines, fans will have something to do at the stadium in lieu of getting tans and reading books thanks to this announcement.
One of the most random bowl sponsorships in recent history was apparently a good investment after all.
Last season the Bahamas Bowl got social media abuzz for a rather unique sponsorship that put it in the rare pantheon occupied by other greats such as the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl and the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl. The Caribbean-based game was officially known as the ‘Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl’ and that tagline was the result the city of Elk Grove, Illinois putting up six-figures to sponsor the bowl game itself.
While many laughed off the unique relationship of an actual city sponsoring a bowl game, it turns out the exposure that the city got out of the deal far exceeded whatever publicity that Florida International and Toledo got out of the contest.
According to the Associated Press, Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is placing their latest Chicago-area store in Elk Grove and the genesis of the location came from one of the company’s real estate managers watching the bowl game back in December.
“You’re always looking for places that are business friendly,” said Chad Bruner. “The sponsorship opens the door into reading the article and you get more information as far as what they were trying to do. That really kind of just showed us that’s a place that you can probably go and get some business done.”
Business will certainly be done as the city expects several million dollars in tax revenue from the venture, which will see Love’s build a new 7,600 square-foot facility not too far from Chicago’ O’Hare International Airport. Not bad considering the sponsorship of the Bahamas Bowl only ran $300,000 for Elk Grove in the first place.
The city will continue their sponsorship of the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl in 2019 and something says that after this story, they won’t be the only municipality to consider ponying up some cash to get in on the latest trend for bowl games in college football’s unique postseason.
Dino Babers’ reclamation of Syracuse football is paying off in other areas for the university. Maybe not in the way his administration wanted but it’s paying off nonetheless according to one new poll.
In their updated 2019 rankings, The Princeton Review has named Syracuse as the No. 1 party school in America — edging out No. 2 Alabama. Things would certainly be different when it comes to the football field with those two programs but the Orange can claim superiority to the Tide in on area at least.
The review says it takes into account “ratings concerning the use of alcohol and drugs at their school, the number of hours they study outside of class time, and the popularity of fraternities/sororities at their school.”
Other FBS schools to make the top 20 include No. 4 West Virginia, No. 5 Tulane, No. 8 Wake Forest, No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 16 Florida, No. 18 Florida State and No. 20 UConn.
Some of those make sense… others not so much. It doesn’t appear that tailgating was a big factor in the overall rankings but we’re sure that would have changed the order rather significantly for some schools.
Either way, go ahead and print up those ‘We’re No. 1’ shirts Orange fans.
It has been a busy week for the NCAA legal team.
On Monday, the association learned that the Ninth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals had upheld an earlier ruling in the Dawson v. NCAA case. At the heart of the matter was former USC linebacker Lamar Dawson, who sued the NCAA and Pac-12 three years ago over labor law violations and argued he was an employee who was entitled to pay and even overtime.
California courts had dismissed the case initially but it was appealed to the Ninth Circuit where the NCAA finally prevailed in getting the suit tossed.
“Dawson cannot demonstrate that the NCAA or the PAC-12 had the power to fire or hire him,” Chief Judge Sidney Thomas wrote in the opinion, according to Inside Higher Ed.
This week also saw the conclusion of another large case that the NCAA battled for several years. According to a release from the association, their settlement in the Arrington v. NCAA case was approved by a district court judge, clearing the way for the next steps in that case.
At the heart of the matter is former Eastern Illinois football player Adrian Arrington, who sued the NCAA way back in 2011 over concussions and concussion monitoring. Terms of the settlement include some $70 million being put into a fund for concussion testing for athletes who played prior to July 2016 and a further $5 million in research funding provided by the NCAA.
“The measures provided through this agreement will allow qualifying student-athletes access to medical screening and evaluation to assist the student-athletes’ treating physicians with their whole health care,” NCAA Chief Medical Officer Brian Hainline said in a statement. “The NCAA remains committed to identifying advancements to address head injuries in NCAA sports.”
The N-C-two-A is by no means in the clear in the courtroom with numerous other lawsuits still pending against the organization but at least the folks in Indianapolis can close a few files after this week’s busy docket.